Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: Gunners player ratings as Wenger finally beats Mourinho

Arsene Wenger finally got the better of Jose Mourinho in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, as his Arsenal side comfortably beat Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates.

It was a performance from a side that looked a completely different outfit to the one that suffered defeat to Spurs last weekend as the Gunners bounced back in perfect fashion.

There has been plenty of discussion about the mentality and commitment of this current crop of Arsenal players, but this could be a win that gives them a last gasp last chance of achieving a top four spot.

Goalkeeper and defence

Petr Cech - 7:

Cech's performances this season have been watched closely. On some occasions his goalkeeping has been found wanting but in recent weeks he's been showing the quality everyone expects of him. He made a brilliant save in the semi-final against Manchester City that kept Arsenal in sight of the final, before making a number of top saves last week against Tottenham. He was rarely called upon against United but had to be at his best to deny Wayne Rooney one-on-one in the first half. It was that save in particular that earns him a high rating.

Rob Holding - 5:

This game was probably one of Holding's least convincing displays since being given a chance back in the team. He was solid for the most part, but a lack of concentration almost allowed Rooney to give his team the lead as he sold both Cech and Laurent Koscielny short with a pass into his own penalty area. Aside from that he was able to deal well with the threat of United and helped his side to a clean-sheet.

Laurent Koscielny - 7:

A dominant display from the Arsenal skipper who was rarely troubled for most of the game. The visiting team looked to get in behind with the pace of Anthony Martial and although that did look to cause some early problems, Koscielny looked comfortable in the middle of Arsenal's back three. The Frenchman made 8 clearances, 3 tackles and 4 recoveries during the game, as he turned in an impressive performance.

Nacho Monreal - 6:

This was another solid display at the back for a player who has really come into his own in Arsenal's new system. He has played exceptionally well over the last couple of games and deserved the clean-sheet for his hard work at left centre-back against Man United. For all of the creative talent the away side had going forward, Monreal was barely tested over the 90 minutes.

Midfield

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 8:

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been a revelation at right-wing back and showed his good form once again against United. His pace and drive caused Matteo Darmian troubles and his final ball proved the difference again, as he provided his seventh assist of the league campaign for Danny Welbeck's goal.

Aaron Ramsey - 8:

The Welshman is another who has found consistency in his recent performances. Partnered alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield they look to have built a good understanding together. The pair of them were overrun last week against Spurs but against Man City in the FA Cup final and United on Sunday, they both quietly went about their business in midfield. Ramsey was especially good in the 2-0 win, and could have had a goal or assist himself. His willingness to run in behind and get into the box was a particular highlight.

Granit Xhaka - 7:

Xhaka was the scorer of Arsenal's first goal, and had a good game in the middle of the park before having to be withdrawn through injury. The Swiss international was a doubt before the game anyway, but he put that behind him to put in a solid display that earned himself the opening goal. He let fly from distance, before the ball took a big deflection off Ander Herrera and looped into the back of the net.

Kieran Gibbs - 5:

Another average game for Kieran Gibbs who has now started three matches at left-wing back on the bounce. Gibbs has never been the type of player to stand-out but his recent performances haven't done himself any harm. For a wing-back he may be expected to do better going forward but with players like Alexis Sanchez drifting out wide he seemed content to hold back a little.

Attack

Mesut Ozil - 7:

The German has been scrutinised time and time again this season but this was one of his better displays in a so called 'big game'. He controlled the match, drifting in and coming deep for the ball from where he could dictate the tempo. It was a significantly better performance from Ozil compared to last week, which will give fans plenty of encouragement going into the remaining weeks of the season.

Alexis Sanchez - 6:

Arsenal's new system isn't one that really suits Alexis. He hasn't been at his best since they made the choice to go with wing-backs and this performance, along with the Spurs one last weekend is evident of that. Against United he struggled to fashion chances for himself, but still looked dangerous in and around the penalty area.

Danny Welbeck - 7:

The former United man now has three goals against his former employers and the one he scored on Sunday was excellent. The ball was put on a plate for him inside the box as he powered home a header to secure all three points for his team. Welbeck has been a bit inconsistent since returning from injury but this was definitely one of his better games.

Substitutes

None of Arsenal's subs really had any time to make an impact on the game, with Wenger choosing to make his changes in the last quarter of the match. Francis Coquelin replaced Xhaka in the middle of the park with around 15 minutes remaining but wasn't required to do much. Hector Bellerin and Olivier Giroud meanwhile came on with six minutes remaining, barely touching the ball as the Gunners were able to hold on for the win.