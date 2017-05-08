Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United:  Post match tactical analysis from the Emirates as Wenger trumps Mourinho

Manchester United's 25-match unbeaten run has finally come to an end, with a 2-0 defeat to arch-rivals Arsenal. The game also marked the end of José Mourinho's unbeaten record against Arsène Wenger in the Premier League era.

After an even first half in which both sides had chances, Wayne Rooney probably had the biggest chance of all, missing a one-on-one situation with Petr Cech, after a poor backpass from Rob Holding gave him the chance to put United in the lead.

The second half was a different story and the Gunners got the opener from Granit Xhaka. The Swiss international's shot got a huge deflection off the back of Ander Herrera and looped into the back of the United goal to give Arsenal the lead. A few minutes later, former United youth graduate, Danny Welbeck, headed in the second, thanks to an excellent cross from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The defeat now means that United's pursuit of the top four is effectively over and gives Arsenal a chance of making a late push for the top four, the Red Devils have to give it their all in the Europa League as they face Celta Vigo this week for the second leg of their semi-final tie.

Let's break the match down and try to make some tactical sense out of it.

How United set up for this one

Mourinho decided to go with a 4-2-3-1 system and made as many as eight changes from the 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo in Spain. Rooney started in the No.10 role with Henrikh Mkhitaryan on one side and the returning Juan Mata on the other. Anthony Martial was given the task of leading the attack up top.

The inclusion of U-23's defender Axel Tuanzebe was a particularly interesting one. The youngster started on the right side of defence with the returning duo of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones starting in the middle. Matteo Darmian was given left-back duty, he was one of only three players who started this one, after the victory in Spain.

Arsenal win the midfield battle

Arsenal went with a 3-4-3 system and their larger numbers in the attacking third and midfield was certainly an advantage for the gunners. Xhaka started alongside Aaron Ramsey, who put a Man of the Match display against the Red Devils.

Ramsey's movement was a constant problem for the United midfield to handle. The Welshman was escaping Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera's eyes time and again, getting into some very promising positions in the first half. De Gea bailed out his side a couple of times in the first half as Arsenal steadily gathered momentum in the game.

The front three of Mesut Özil, Alexis Sánchez and Welbeck looked to be a challenge for the Red Devils' defence. Sánchez was kept quiet throughout the game by the young debutant Tuanzebe, it was a great performance from him, positive signs for the future from the defender.

Özil drifted in and out of the game, as he usually does and Welbeck used his work rate to cause problems to the United backline which put in a below-par display on the day. The duo of Jones and Smalling, who had just returned from injury, looked particularly unimpressive. Darmian was outmatched by Oxlade-Chamberlain on multiple occasions and Mkhitaryan had to hurry back to defence to help his teammate.

United lacked pace out wide as opposed to Gunners

Mourinho had one eye on the semi-final against Celta and was forced to deploy Tuanzebe and Darmian in full-back roles against the Gunners. Neither player is particularly known for their offensive work-rate. And while Tuanzebe was excellent throughout in his role, Darmian struggled to cope with the pace of Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Italian looked very shaky on the ball and required the help of Mkhitaryan to deal with the Gunners' attack down the left-hand side. Oxlade-Chamberlain put in a very good display down the left, using his pace and strength in his newly-found wing-back role, very well.

Oxlade-Chamberlain provided two assists for the goals and Wenger will have been very pleased with the 23-year-old's display in both defence as well as attack.

Kieran Gibbs wasn't as effective as his compatriot, but still provided the Gunners with an extra man out wide and the wing-backs were a really big advantage for Wenger on the day.

United had no real pace on the ball, except for Martial up top. Mkhitaryan and Mata were stuck doing defensive duties for large parts of the game. The creative duo weren't able to contribute as much as they normally do, in an attacking sense. Both of them were left deep in their own half at times, helping out their full-backs.