Tuanzebe hoping to show Mourinho why he has to play next season at Man Utd

Axel Tuanzebe admitted that he hopes to play more for Manchester United after his impressive performance against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, despite being on the losing side.

The defender was finally given the nod to play by José Mourinho in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at the Emirates and was given the task of keeping Alexis Sanchez quiet, which he did impressively.

Tuanzebe impresses during his debut

After impressing during the game, the defender admitted his excitement at finally making a start for the senior side though he was disappointed because of the result.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Tuanzebe said, "thanks to the manager because he gave me the opportunity" to finally experience playing the Premier League but "we didn't get the win, which is a disappointment" as it ends the team's long unbeaten run. Mainly, though, the defender said that he was "chuffed personally" at getting to showcase his talent for the first team.

The defender went on to say that "at first", when the game begins, "you think flipping heck", but then you "lose yourself in it" and then you start to "concentrate on doing your job" which he did impressively against Sanchez who has troubled many opponents this season.

Tuanzebe admits job was to keep Alexis quiet

Tuanzebe admitted that Mourinho "gave me on task to stay with Alexis" which is not an easy task. Tuanzebe recognised he'd made an impression on those watching, pleased that "I seemed to do that quite well" but at the end of the game "we didn't win" so, therefore, he admitted his own performance really doesn't count for much in the end.

Tuanzebe has been around the first-team squad since catching Mourinho's eye in pre-season but finally he got his chance to shine from the start at the weekend and he admits that he hopes that he has earned Mourinho's "trust" to play in "future games" as that is every player's dream at United as a youngster growing up.