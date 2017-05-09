Manchester United reportedly lead race to re-sign defender Michael Keane from Burnley

Manchester United are reportedly set to resign their second former academy prospect in the last 12 months, with the Red Devils reported to be favourites to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane in the upcoming summer transfer window.

One that shouldn't have got away

Keane has proven himself to be one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season playing a key role in Burnley's top-flight survival, with the 24-year-old earning his first senior call-up for England for his efforts playing against Germany and Lithuania respectively.

He has been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur but it is believed that his former club lead the pack at the present moment, with any move coming nearly two-and-a-half years after they sold him to Burnley for £2million in January 2015.

It was one of the bizarre actions made by José Mourinho's predecessor Louis van Gaal, with Mourinho reportedly admitting privately that he wouldn't have sent Keane to Turf Moor in the first place.

The prospect of a return reportedly appeals greatly to Keane who is expected to cost around £30m, he will become the second academy prospect to return to Old Trafford in the last 12 months with Paul Pogba's world record return from Juventus last summer.

In no rush to sell anyone

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has put a decent team together and maintain their top-flight status on generally a shoe string budget. Keane won't be the only player that will be linked with a move away from Turf Moor this summer, but Dyche stated that they are in no rush to sell anyone only if it benefits the team in the long term.

"We are a club that is in unbelievably good shape," he told Talksport. "There is no pressure to do anything."

'It is more of case of doing what is right in any situation," the coach stated. "We are certainly in very healthy shape so we don't have to make any decisions for any other reason than we think it is appropriate."