Michail Antonio crowned Hammer of the Year at West Ham's end of season awards

Michail Antonio has been rewarded for his excellent campaign for West Ham United, with the forward been crowned as Hammer of the Year at the club's end of season awards ceremony on Tuesday night.

Giving out the big prizes

The winner of the top award seemed inevitable with Antonio doing brilliantly to step into the shadow of former fan hero Dimitri Payet, with Antonio set to finish the season as the club's highest scorer with nine goals to his name. His efforts earned him a call-up to the England senior side, however injury has marred the end of his campaign but he shared his delight at picking up the top award on the night.

"It's just a great feeling and hopefully I can do it again!" Antonio told whufc.com. "I'm extremely grateful to the fans who voted for me because they have been to home and away games, week-in, week-out."

"So for them to give this Award to me," he stated. "Has left me so overwhelmed and buzzing."

Manuel Lanzini was the other big winner on the night winning the Players Player of the year award. The Argentine has been equally brilliant with vitals goals against the likes of Crystal Palace home and away and Friday's 1-0 win over bitter rivals Tottenham, the season isn't over yet for Lanzini just sitting a goal behind Antonio in the goalscoring charts with two games to play.

The side's early EFL Cup antics was also recognised on the night, as goals from Cheikhou Kouyaté and Edimilson Fernandes knocked out rivals and Premier League front runners Chelsea with the win been picked as Performance of the Season.

Only one winner

Like Antonio there only seemed to be one winner for Goal of the Season, with the award belonging to striker Andy Carroll since their crucial 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, Sofiane Feghouli and Lanzini provided the other goals in the must-win clash, but Carroll stole the show with his excellent overhead kick and the striker shared his delight at picking up the gong.

"I love watching that goal and I love people asking me when was the last time I'd seen it!" Carroll joked to West Ham TV. "It's been a few days since I've seen it."

"But I'm happy I won the award," Carroll added. "It was a great goal and a great win!"

Fernandes played a huge part in an award as part of collective, but awarded individually been named Signing of the Season. The Swiss international has impressed in an encouraging first season at the London Stadium since his move from FC Sion, going on to make 30 appearances thus far with the goal against Chelsea certainly been the highlight.

Putting in the big performance

It has certainly been a tough season for the Hammers down near the bottom of the Premier League table, April was a time when experience heads needed to step forward with the club on a seven-game streak without a win. James Collins stepped forward at the back as he played an excellent role in the 1-0 win over the Swansea City which won him the Individual Performance of the Season.

"It's a massive honour and my first Award in the ten years I've been here," he said. "And to win it for my performance in such a big game is massive!"

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph was also awarded with Save of the Season for his excellent stop from Jordan Henderson in the 2-2 draw at Anfield, while Under-23 captain Declan Rice and Domingos Quina were awarded the Young Hammer of the Year and Dylan Tombides Award respectively.