Michael Keane could return in landmark match for his manager

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was quick to praise the collective effort of his staff as he prepares for his 200th league game at the helm.

The visit to Bournemouth could see one of the prominent figures of his regime return from injury as Michael Keane looks set to boost a hampered Burnley defence.

Keane in contention but Mee remains sidelined

Keane has been a key figure in Dyche's plans since taking over from Saturday's opposing manager Eddie Howe in October 2012. Yet the England international saw his ever-present record come to an abrupt end when he was ruled out of last weekend's draw with West Bromwich Albion.

However, Dyche admitted that"Keano [Keane} has a had a day on the grass with us. He’s had a couple this week but one with the main team today. We will see how he reacts on Friday".

Regular defensive partner Ben Mee is unlikely to return though. Dyche added: “Ben Mee is unlikely. It is still settling down," as he responded to questions about the defender's shin injury.

"Alignment built on honesty" proves key to success

Dyche is now the seventh longest-serving manager in England and was quick to praise his staff as he closes in on his landmark achievement. Dyche said: “I have to give credit to the staff and the players and the board because there are times when I will have been questioned. All parties have stayed strong and we have got rewards for it".

The former central defender came to Burnley from Watford and suggests his time at Burnley has“been built on honesty and with a purpose where fans have been kept in the picture."

He continued: "We try and tell them the truth of what’s going on, as I see it, and equally with the players and the staff,"

“I think we’ve found that alignment I was looking for and long may it continue because I think it’s a good way of working where all parties know the truth and the reality of the situation," Dyche concluded.