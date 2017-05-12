West Ham United skipper Mark Noble to miss rest of the season to undergo surgery

West Ham United have lost yet another player for the remainder of the Premier League season, as it was announced that captain Mark Noble will miss the final two games of the campaign to undergo surgery on an long standing abdominal injury.

Playing through the pain

It has been a tough season for both captain and club with the Hammers struggling to find a good run of consistent form in their new London Stadium home, with Noble coming under scrutiny from fans for his inclusion in Slaven Bilić's squad.

The season has brought some high points with the 30-year-old making his 400th appearance for his boyhood club, and has played a crucial role in the Hammers recent run of good form and mathematically securing their top-flight status for next season.

Their place in top-flight next season was secured with last Friday's 1-0 win over Tottenham, that win has opened up a lot of players to finish their season with

Cheikhou Kouyaté set to undergo wrist surgery while Michail Antonio's injury has been long standing.

"Mark has been playing in pain," Head of Medical and Sports Science Stijn Vandenbroucke confirmed. "But he is the captain and he wanted to do everything he could to ensure the Club retained its Premier League status."

"Mark is as brave as they come," he stated. "He ignored the pain as best he could, but the Premier League takes it toll."

Finish as high as possible

Hammers will head into the last two matches of the season knowing that they will play Premier League football again next season, but the Hammers still have an opportunity to make an even better finish to what has been a rollercoaster campaign.

The win last Friday briefly put them into the top-ten before other results pushed them down back to 12th, depending on other results the Hammers could go as high as eighth with a win against Liverpool and Noble stated that the club's mission is to finish as high as possible.

"We want to finish as high up the table as possible and after beating Spurs," he said. "To not go on and get some more results would be disappointing."

"We want to finish in the top half," Noble concluded. "Then that would be a very good season for us."