AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley: Cherries secure highest league finish ever as King nets again

Eight years ago Eddie Howe took over the reigns at Bournemouth with the south coast side bottom of the fourth tier of English football. Today he secured their highest ever finish as the Cherries crept into the top half of the Premier League.

Stanislas nets opener after early pressure

With two potential future England managers in Howe and Sean Dyche meeting on the latter's 200th league game in charge, it did not take long for the game to explode into life. Burnley appeared to still be on their morning cliff walk along the south coast as Simon Francis blazed over and Lys Mousset was only denied by a last-ditch Kevin Long challenge in the first five minutes.

The Clarets did eventually settle into the rhythm of the game but midway through the first half they were undone by a direct approach normally associated with themselves. Lewis Cook picked up the ball in the middle of the park, before playing an exquisite long pass up to Junior Stanislas. The winger took the ball down on his chest and burst away from the Burnley back four, missing stalwarts Michael Keane and Ben Mee, before slotting the ball past Tom Heaton.

That goal sparked the visitors into life as Canadian Scott Arfield went close on two occasions before the break. After dragging an effort just wide, the industrious midfielder was thwarted by an alert Artur Boruc in the Bournemouth goal. Sandwiched between those moments was a half chance for Marc Pugh that he mishit straight at Heaton, prior to Charlie Daniels scooping an effort over.

King strikes two minutes after Vokes equaliser

Burnley introduced Andre Gray and Robbie Brady after the break but it was Arfield proving to be their most dangerous player again as he curled an effort inches wide. Yet Bournemouth continued to provide a threat at the other end as Josh King fired into the side netting after a rampaging run and Mousset headed an effort directly at Heaton.

As Bournemouth began to dominate possession and look comfortable, a former favourite on the south coast appeared to come back to haunt them. Sam Vokes fired a warning when he headed over, minutes before flicking Johann Berg Gudmundsson's cross into the back of the net with only seven minutes to play.

Yet just moments later, the tricky Ryan Fraser picked out King with a low cross to net a winner and his 16th goal of the season.

This time there was no way back for Burnley as their terrible season on the road came to a close with just one win away from Turf Moor. As for Bournemouth, they shot into tenth and guaranteed a finish between eighth and twelfth come the end of the season next weekend.