Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Preview: United looking to continue battle for fourth in White Hart Lane's last showing

Tottenham Hotspur will bid an emotional farewell to White Hart Lane on Sunday as they host a Manchester United side still battling for the top-four.

Give it the send off it deserves

Emotions will be high as Spurs end their 118-year association with their home stadium, but with Chelsea having secured the title they will be looking to kick on for the final two matches and end what has been an excellent campaign.

Spurs have have managed to push the newly-crowned champions all the way in the title race. They were handed an excellent opportunity last Friday to close the gap but bitter rivals West Ham United brought an end to their nine-game winning streak.

Mauricio Pochettino's side didn't look themselves at the London Stadium and Manuel Lanzini handed Chelsea the chance to secure the title. Wins for Antonio Conte's men against Middlesbrough and West Brom secured the title, which has left Spurs with only pride left to play for.

They will be also looking for revenge as United are one of the handful of teams in this campaign to defeat them, and after last season's 3-0 demolition, they will hope for a similar result to send the Lane off in some style.

Keeping up with pack

It has been a busy first season at Old Trafford for José Mourinho as his side have been battling on a lot of fronts, but the main aim still remains to secure Champions League football next season.

The Red Devils are still some contention to finish in the top four positions, but those hopes were dented last Sunday with the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, Mourinho later stating after that a top-four finish would be "impossible."

Though their chances are dwindling in the league, United have the perfect opportunity to reach Europe's elite competition having reached the Europa League final. They managed to hold out for a 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo on Thursday, winning 2-1 on aggregate to set up a tie with Ajax.

Sunday's match with Spurs will be the beginning of four games in the next ten days so some changes will be expected, but United will undoubtedly want to finish their league campaign on a high.

Team news

One big omission from Pochettino's squad will be the absence of full-back Danny Rose. The 26-year-old has been missing since the end of January with a knee injury and won't be risked for the farewell game.

Eric Lamela and Harry Winks will also be missing as they continue their respective rehabilitations, while Cameron Carter-Vickers, Joshua Onomah and Kyle Walker-Peters have joined their countries for the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Marouane Fellaini will serve the final match of his three-game ban, while defender Eric Bailly will be make a welcome return to side after his own dismissal in Thursday's clash with Celta Vigo.

Injuries continue to be a big problem for Mourinho with Luke Shaw, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young and Timothy Fosu-Mensah all out for the season.

A lack of senior options could see a return for youngsters Axel Tuanzebe and Scott McTominay, who made their league debuts at the Emirates last Sunday.

Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the final game at White Hart Lane on Sunday, May 14 with kick-off at 4:30pm GMT.