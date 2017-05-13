Sunderland vs Swansea City Preview: Swans can secure safety if results go their way

Swansea City travel to Wearside to face Sunderland, knowing a win could guarantee Premier League survival, providing results go their way.

With just two games remaining, Swansea sit above Hull City with a slender one-point cushion. Fellow relegation rivals Hull and Crystal Palace face off in a proverbial six-pointer on Sunday Lunchtime. If Swansea can beat Sunderland and Hull lose to Palace, the Swans Premier League status will be confirmed.

The form

Sunderland’s 2-0 victory over Hull last week meant Swansea climbed out of the relegation zone, after their impressive 1-0 victory over Everton. David Moyes is also keen to spoil Swansea’s survival hopes, as he looks to bow out of the Premier League on a high note. "We’re not over relegation but we’re trying to put it behind us and win as many games as we can, heading into the new season,” he said.

The Swans have picked up 7 points in their last three matches and are unbeaten in their last four games at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland are also on course for the third lowest points total in Premier League history.

The good omens don’t end there for Paul Clement’s men, Sunderland have not scored in 6 of the last 7 games they have played at home.

The Black Cats have also won the fewest home points in the league, with just 14 picked up in 19 games.

The Swans won the reverse fixture 3-0 back in December. A Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty and a Fernando Llorente double secured the points for then-manager Bob Bradley.

Team news

Jefferson Montero and Nathan Dyer are the only players unavailable for Paul Clement after Wayne Routledge (hernia) and Angel Rangel (foot) stepped up training this week.

Moyes, who will remain in charge of Championship-bound Sunderland next season, will be without youngster George Honeyman. The 22 year-old suffered a collision with centre-back Lamine Kone that ruled him out of the clash.

Swansea's grand gestures

The Swansea players have covered the cost of 3,000 tickets for fans that are travelling for the crucial 700-mile trip.

Leon Britton, who has been key to the Swansea revival, said the team wanted to repay the fans for the support during a difficult season. “It has been a difficult season for everyone at the football club – especially the fans,” he said. “We wanted to show how appreciative we are of their support.”

Swansea will also donate £3,000 to the Bradley Lowery fund. Bradley, who is battling cancer, turns six next week.

The fixture kicks off on Saturday, 15:00 at the Stadium of Light.