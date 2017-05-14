Jürgen Klopp reflects on a "perfect" afternoon for Liverpool after West Ham United win

Jürgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's victory over West Ham United on Sunday as a "perfect" afternoon as they moved closer to Champions League qualification.

The Reds ran out emphatic 4-0 winners ​at the London Stadium, meaning a win in their final game of the Premier League season against Middlesbrough ​would see them seal a return to the premier club competition next term.

Reds see off West Ham in style

Liverpool ran riot in the capital with ​Daniel Sturridge ​capping off his first start since January with the opener after Philippe Coutinho ​produced an inch-perfect through ball to put Sturridge in behind. The 27-year-old made no mistake, rounding the 'keeper expertly before slotting the ball into the net.

The nerves remained high, however, especially when ​André Ayew ​missed an opportunity to fire West Ham level from just two yards out, cannoning his shot off the base of the post after being left unmarked by Dejan Lovren.

​But that was the luck that Liverpool needed and ​Philippe Coutinho's ​quick-fire double in the second-half helped secure the three points for Klopp's side, showing great composure to wriggle his way beyond a number of defenders and drill home.

And the away side didn't stop there, with ​Divock Origi ​making it 4-0 to conclude a wonderful afternoon in London for Liverpool.

A perfect afternoon in London

Reflecting on the result, Klopp told reporters afterwards: "I thought we had a real deserved win, it was a really good football game. The start was not that good, we changed the system obviously and the one thing that is then new is the situation on the wing. The big chance they had at the second post area, we were not good in this moment."

The German added that after the Hammers "couldn't score", his side "controlled the game" and "scored the goal and we had another big chance with the header."

"We were the dominant side," ​he continued. "​The start of the second-half was brilliant, we played really good football and we were more direct and used the information from the first-half and from half-time."

The Reds boss explained that his team "tried a few different moves" and "a few different surprising movements and had better timing in passing and running", adding: "It's easy to say and much more difficult to do but the boys did really brilliant."

Klopp lauded his side for how they "scored the goals, controlled the game" and could even "have scored more often", but he preferred not to see that as a negative and said: "That's completely okay. A perfect afternoon."