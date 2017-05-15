Wayne Rooney believes league run-in can open an opportunity to be in the Europa League final starting XI

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has stated that the club's final two Premier League matches can hold a good opportunity, as he stated that they can help manager José Mourinho "notice" them ahead of the imminent Europa League final with Ajax.

Give Mourinho a selection headache

The games continue to come thick and fast for Mourinho's men as they look to end their marathon of a campaign with some more silverware in the cabinet, as they secured their flight to Stockholm last Thursday as they held out for a 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo at Old Trafford.

Their European escapades and ventures in other competitions has meant that United have paid the price in terms of their squad fitness, with Mourinho been met with a host of injuries which has forced his hand to bring the likes of Axel Tuanzebe into the fold.

Mourinho has made no secret that there has been more of a focus on the Europa League stating that it was "common sense", that showed as he made eight changes for the trip White Hart Lane on Sunday which saw his side leave North London once again empty-handed for the second consecutive week with the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Rooney made yet another start which he rewarded Mourinho's faith by grabbing the consolation and final goal at White Hart Lane, Mourinho has stated that he already has an idea of his team for the upcoming final and Rooney stated that the league matches against Southampton and Crystal Palace can be crucial to help players to be in contention for a start.

"It does and I think today was another game where we wanted to do that as players," Rooney told BBC Sport post-match. "Obviously a lot of us coming into the team in the last few weeks in certain games."

"We wanted to try and make the manager notice us and pick us for the final that's the objective for us," the skipper stated. "But also we want to try and win the games of course."

A good stomping ground

Emotions were high in N17 as Spurs' 118-year association with the Lane was brought to an end, with Maurcio Pochettino's men taking up a tenancy at Wembley Stadium next season while work on the new stadium continues.

White Hart Lane has also had happy memories over the years for Rooney, with the club's all-time top scorer managing seven goals in his last ten matches at the ground and stated his hopes that the new ground will be something for Spurs fans to look forward to.

"I have said before that it was one of my favourite grounds to play in," he said. "Even in the youth cup I remember scoring here, so good memories at White Hart Lane."

"I'm sure the new stadium that they are building will be bigger and better," Rooney concluded. "And something that the Tottenham fans can look forward to."