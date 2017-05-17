Tom Heaton and Michael Keane take Burnley's Player of the Year Awards

Burnley captain ​Tom Heaton ​was named as the Player of the Year at the club's annual night at Turf Moor while centre-back ​Michael Keane ​grabbed the award for Players' Player.

​Jeff Hendrick ​won the Goal of the Season while Sam Vokes and ​Andre Gray ​remain locked in a race for top goalscorer.

That one will have to wait until the final game of the season to determine whether there will be an outright winner or whether the award will be shared.

Heaton immensely proud of award

The 31-year-old has been in stellar form this season for the Clarets, keeping 10 clean sheets in the Premier League ​along with a Save of the Season to deny Zlatan Ibrahimović ​against Manchester United ​- as deemed by Match of the Day.

Reflecting on his award, Heaton spoke of his delight at being nominated.

​"The support has been superb and thanks to them [the supporters]," he said. "It's an immensely proud moment and fantastic to be part of what we've achieved this season.

"I love being part of it. It's been great to stay in the Premier League and we want to build on it and go forward from here."

Michael Keane gets reward for fine season

Keane has been one of the stand-out performers for Burnley this season, leading from the back by example and helping the team to boast an impressive home record.

As such, the 24-year-old has been widely linked with a move away from the club in the summer, with Liverpool and former club United ready to battle it out for his signature.

The reward is testament to the job he has done this season, marshalling the back-four and delivering an authoritative presence when needed.

Keane, upon receiving his reward, said: "It's an honour to be voted by the players. I'm sure it wasn't an easy decision. A lot of others would have deserved it. Playing regular Premier League football, alongside the defenders we have here, with Heats behind me and the gaffer pushing me on, I think I have improved a lot."

​​​Vokes and Gray to battle it out at the death

With one season left for Burnley, there will be two hungry men at the weekend. Strike partners Vokes and Gray are set to battle it out for the top goalscorer award, with Vokes currently one ahead of his teammate following his goal against Bournemouth ​on Sunday.

Gray has been one of Burnley's most threatening players this season and will be confident he can turn the tables with a brace against the Cherries to steal the award out of Vokes' grasp.