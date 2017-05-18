Chris Smalling: Valencia is my Manchester United Player of the Season over Ibrahimović

Chris Smalling has revealed that he has voted for Antonio Valencia for the Player's Player of the Season award which is awarded at Manchester United's annual end of season awards dinner.

This season there have been some stand-out performers for United with Zlatan Ibrahimović a leading contender for the award having scored 28 goals.

Many also could vote for midfielder Ander Herrera giving how well he has performed for the club this season.

Valencia has been key this season, says Smalling

Valencia, though, has never let United down and this season he has been a vital part of the team.

Speaking to MUTV, Smalling said that "there were two players I thought of voting for" and they were "Zlatan, because he's been our talisman this season" but he revealed he went in a different direction by "actually voting for Antonio", claiming he is deserving of the award.

Smalling went on to say that the reason he voted for Valencia was that he has "been so consistent, at times he's been our outlet" down the right side as he always done his best to attack and defend and he has been "so dependable" while doing both aspects of the game.

The defender added that every "winger or striker that comes up against him has to get round him" which is not an easy task as they will have to be "stronger of quicker than him."

Valencia's incredible transformation from winger to right back

Valencia won the award in the 2011-12 season as well as the fans' Player of the Year award which has been awarded to David de Gea for the last three seasons, but the Ecuadorian is expected to win it for a second time as everyone has been really impressed by him.

The even more impressive part of Valencia's form is the fact that he is now playing at right-back after being a winger for most of his career. He now doesn't look out of place and has showed his versatility to José Mourinho all season.