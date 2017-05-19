League One Play-Off Final Live: Bradford City 0-1 Millwall - Late Morison winner earns Lions promotion
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

17:33. And that's all we've got time for. Millwall, thanks to Steve Morison's 85th minute winner, are back into the Championship after two seasons in the third tier. They bounce back from last season's play-off final to Barnsley to return to the second division, Neil Harris' side having only just finished sixth on the final day of the season to reach the play-offs. Bradford City miss out despite enjoying the better of the first hour and their wait to return to the Championship will extend another year, having been outside of it since 2003-04. Commiserations to the Bantams but well done to Millwall. Thanks for joining me, Charlie Malam, and VAVEL UK - enjoy the rest of your weekend. Don't forget, we'll have plenty of post-match coverage to come from our man Sam Smith at Wembley and we'll also be on hand to cover the play-off finals and cup finals still to come your way this month. See you then!

17:30. Bradford have only lost two of their last 10 games against Millwall but both of those defeats have come in play-off games, losing 3-1 in one of the two legs of their semi-final last season. Ouch.

17:28. And so we're still awaiting a fifth-placed team to win the League One play-offs. The last was Barnsley, who beat Swansea City in the 2005-06 final. Looking back on that Clarke miss, it really was a game-changing moment just as our reporter Sam Smith suggested it might be.

17:25. Byron Webster hails Jordan Archer's first-half save from Billy Clarke as "different gravy" as they talk to a Sky reporter. He also talks of an "unbelievable year" and admits they have "scraped over this line" but that "no-one can take it away from us" having now secured promotion. Archer admits they wanted to be in the top two at the start of the season but insists it is "the best way to do it" by winning the play-off final at Wembley.

17:22. Millwall's players toasting their achievements in celebration in front of their supporters. Manager Neil Harris tells Sky Sports: "If I need a hero, I've always got Steve Morison." Well, he's not wrong...

17:19. Millwall have now been promoted from the third tier to the second tier on eight separate occasions, a joint-record along with Bristol City. They also condemned the Bantams to a first ever play-off final defeat, having won their previous two in 1996 and 2013. 

17:15. Undeserving winners? You might say so. Bradford had the better of much of that game, but they didn't take their chances. Millwall did, and they improved as time wore on in the final half-an-hour. Morison proved a handful throughout and it was no surprise the winner came from him. Congratulations to the Lions.

17:10. Millwall will join the likes of Sunderland, Aston Villa, Hull City and Middlesbrough in next season's Championship. They join Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers in making the leap from the third-tier. 

17:07. Here they come, the Millwall players go up the steps to lift the trophy. Tony Craig lifts it and with that Millwall are officially a Championship club again, becoming the fifth team to win a third-tier play-off final having been beaten at this stage last year.

17:05. SNAPSHOT: Match-winner Morrison fires in the winning goal. 