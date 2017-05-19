League One Play-Off Final Live: Bradford City 0-1 Millwall - Late Morison winner earns Lions promotion

17:33. And that's all we've got time for. Millwall, thanks to Steve Morison's 85th minute winner, are back into the Championship after two seasons in the third tier. They bounce back from last season's play-off final to Barnsley to return to the second division, Neil Harris' side having only just finished sixth on the final day of the season to reach the play-offs. Bradford City miss out despite enjoying the better of the first hour and their wait to return to the Championship will extend another year, having been outside of it since 2003-04. Commiserations to the Bantams but well done to Millwall. Thanks for joining me, Charlie Malam, and VAVEL UK - enjoy the rest of your weekend. Don't forget, we'll have plenty of post-match coverage to come from our man Sam Smith at Wembley and we'll also be on hand to cover the play-off finals and cup finals still to come your way this month. See you then!

17:30. Bradford have only lost two of their last 10 games against Millwall but both of those defeats have come in play-off games, losing 3-1 in one of the two legs of their semi-final last season. Ouch.

17:28. And so we're still awaiting a fifth-placed team to win the League One play-offs. The last was Barnsley, who beat Swansea City in the 2005-06 final. Looking back on that Clarke miss, it really was a game-changing moment just as our reporter Sam Smith suggested it might be.

17:25. Byron Webster hails Jordan Archer's first-half save from Billy Clarke as "different gravy" as they talk to a Sky reporter. He also talks of an "unbelievable year" and admits they have "scraped over this line" but that "no-one can take it away from us" having now secured promotion. Archer admits they wanted to be in the top two at the start of the season but insists it is "the best way to do it" by winning the play-off final at Wembley.

17:22. Millwall's players toasting their achievements in celebration in front of their supporters. Manager Neil Harris tells Sky Sports: "If I need a hero, I've always got Steve Morison." Well, he's not wrong...

17:19. Millwall have now been promoted from the third tier to the second tier on eight separate occasions, a joint-record along with Bristol City. They also condemned the Bantams to a first ever play-off final defeat, having won their previous two in 1996 and 2013.

17:15. Undeserving winners? You might say so. Bradford had the better of much of that game, but they didn't take their chances. Millwall did, and they improved as time wore on in the final half-an-hour. Morison proved a handful throughout and it was no surprise the winner came from him. Congratulations to the Lions.

17:10. Millwall will join the likes of Sunderland, Aston Villa, Hull City and Middlesbrough in next season's Championship. They join Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers in making the leap from the third-tier.

17:07. Here they come, the Millwall players go up the steps to lift the trophy. Tony Craig lifts it and with that Millwall are officially a Championship club again, becoming the fifth team to win a third-tier play-off final having been beaten at this stage last year.

17:05. SNAPSHOT: Match-winner Morrison fires in the winning goal.

17:03. "They've ruined it for me now, absolutely ruined it," says an annoyed match-winner Steve Morison to the Sky cameras on the fans that burst on to the pitch. The celebrations have clearly been interrupted.

17:01. Still, don't let the fans on the pitch take away from Millwall's achievement. They so nearly weren't here. Remember, with five minutes to go on the final day of the Championship season, Millwall were set to miss out on sixth place before Shaun Hutchinson's late header secured sixth. Now, they're back in the second-tier.

17:00. Unnecessary ugly scenes as Millwall fans run on to the pitch at Wembley. Has that ever happened before at a play-off final? Neil Harris screams "Get off! Get off!" to one fan that approaches Morison.

16:58. There we have it. Millwall bounce back from last season's disappointment to earn promotion to the second-tier. Blue smoke covers one half of Wembley as the Bradford players sink to their haunches.

FT: Bradford 0-1 Millwall. The Lions are back in the Championship!

90+5' What. A. Chance. McMahon shoots into the side-netting from an angle, just four or five yards from goal, when putting the ball across the face of goal would clearly have been the better decision. Game over.

90+4' Good play from Onyedinma to win a foul down the right just inside the Bradford half, which will buy Millwall some precious time. Not long left now.

90+3' Massive tension inside Wembley at the minute as Bradford look to send the ball into the Millwall box. Still time for late drama...

90+1' Steve Morison has been involved in all four of Millwall's play-off goals this season with three goals and one assist. Man of the moment.

89' Young Millwall midfielder Onyedinma on, quickly followed by Butcher, as the Lions look to run the clock down. Just five minutes of stoppage time from the Championship now for Neil Harris' side.

87' Great noise coming from the right side of Wembley where Millwall are. Bradford likely to throw everything at them in the final minutes but Cullen's first-time 25-yard drive from a corner is an opportunity wasted. Well, well over.

86' Very, very tight call with Morrison and Knight-Percival neck and neck at the back post, but it stands. The 33-year-old reaches strike partner Gregory's headed flick on to power high into the roof of the net from close-range. Is that the goal that takes Millwall back to the second-tier?

85' GOAAAALLL!!! Millwall lead 1-0 and it's that man Morrison. Scenes.

84' Ferguson with ANOTHER Millwall corner (that's No.14) but again a foul is awarded for shirt-pulling. Good spot from referee Hooper. Gregory's got a good handful of Doyle.

82' Meredith rises to meet McMahon's lofted cross but he's running back to meet it and can only head wide of the right post.

81' A single goal could be enough to win this at this late stage, but it looks like we might be in for an extra half-an-hour of football at this rate. 53,320 inside Wembley, its announced.

79' And again it results in nothing. Gregory is punished for a high boot on Knight-Percival at the back post.

78' CHANCE! Great block from McArdle to prevent Morison from getting a shot away and the defender does well to scramble the ball clear with another Millwall man sprinting in for the looser ball. It'll be a 13th Millwall corner.

77' Extra-time looking more and more likely as we enter the final stages at Wembley. Unless a late hero emerges, that is...

75' First corner for Ferguson to fire in but his back-post delivery comes to nothing. Shortly after, Bradford's Meredith goes into the book for bringing down Wallace down the right side.

74' The latest from Sam Smith: "Looks like Bradford are going to match Millwall's diamond 4-4-2 shape. Marshall - man of the match so far - has moved into a role behind the two strikers."

73' It's a double Bradford substitution with Billy Clarke - who had that huge opportunity on 13 minutes saved by Archer - and Nicky Law off for Timothee Dieng and Alex Jones. Will that change anything?

72' Marshall's pace takes him round Webster down the left but he's rightly flagged for being slightly beyond the line. Dieng set to come on for Bradford.

71' Ferguson replaces O'Brien. Harris' Millwall looking to take advantage of their set-pieces, it seems.

70' First Millwall substitution incoming, Shane Ferguson prepared to come on.

69' SNAPSHOT: Wallace fires wide for Millwall earlier in the second-half.

68' Good challenge from Romeo to prevent Wyke racing away on the counter. Millwall the team on top the last 10 minutes, but can they make it count?

66' Another update Sam Smith (No, not the singer, the VAVEL UK reporter): "Said Bradford could regret those missed chances and they almost did, 18-goal Gregory shooting wide when put through. Nice touch in the 56th minute from Bradford fans who applauded for the 56 victims of the Valley Parade fire in 1985."

65' Marshall wins his umpteenth foul of the afternoon, this time from Craig down the right. Another set-piece opportunity for Bradford, in line with the penalty spot. McArdle rises again but fires over the bar.

62' Millwall ramping up the tempo again. Their first corner is flicked back out by Cullen for the Lions' 10th of the day and that sees Hutchinson barge into the back of McMahon in the centre of the box, conceding a free-kick.

61' Another big chance, this time for Millwall! Gregory feeds Wallace through on goal but he doesn't have the composure to test Doyle, side-footing well wide of the left side of goal.

59' Morison fires over but the linesman eventually flags offside after many Bradford appeals.

58' Huge Bradford chance! First booking of the day goes to Millwall's O'Brien as he clips Marshall. McArdle reaches the free-kick but he's up too early and he can't keep his header down, firing over from just a few yards out.

57' Plenty of effort and endeavour from both sides as we await the breakthrough, both sets of players continually putting their bodies on the line to deny the other team.

55' Another corner for Millwall, their eighth of the game so far. Williams' delivery is well met by Wallace before Clarke clears into the Lions' half.

54' Much of the same of the first-half so far, Bradford seeing more of the ball and looking to move it wide to their wing-backs at most opportunities. Clarke finds Meredith but his pass is a bit too close to the defender and he can't squeeze a first-time cross to his teammates waiting by the penalty spot.

52' Morison tries a volley from Gregory's chest-down on the edge of the box but he drags it just wide of Doyle's left post.

51' Meredith has spent much of the game so far beyond the half-way line and he sees a shot blocked after it bounces kindly too him on the edge of the area. After Millwall's counter-attack falls apart, Meredith cuts in from the left to fire a low right-footed shot but that too is blocked by a defender.

50' In a rare turn of events, the EFL have hooked two Bradford fans and two Millwall fans up to heart monitors to see how they handle the nerves of today. One Millwall fan was on 132 beats per minute at the 40th minute. The average is between 60 and 100bpm, depending on age and health. So fair to say they're feeling a bit nervous...

48' Marshall perplexed as referee Hooper points for a free-kick after a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge with Abdou sees the Millwall man fall to the floor. The free-kick is cleared by Wyke at the left corner of the box though.

47' Wyke does well to hold the ball up on the halfway line after McArdle's clearance and Bradford break, Marshall winning a corner down the right as Craig closes him down. Clarke does across to take it, but his inswinging delivery sails over everyone and Millwall win possession back from the throw-in.

46' We're back underway as Bradford get the second-half started. Millwall have lost four of their last five matches at Wembley and they've yet to have a shot on target despite their promise.

16:01. Half-time entertainment has certainly changed. A Bradford fan facing a Millwall fan on FIFA on Wembley's big screen at the minute...

15:59. Millwall need to offer a bit more support to their front two if they are to trouble Bradford more consistently, you sense. A real contrast of styles so far, Harris and Millwall's physical, direct approach against Bradford and McCall's more possession-based game. Which will prevail? Second-half coming your way shortly.

15:55. Half-time comment from VAVEL UK reporter Sam Smith currently in the press box at Wembley: "Feel Bradford could regret those missed chances, particularly the Clarke one. Millwall have grown into the game and are a threat at set-pieces. Bradford the better technical side but Millwall matching it with physicality."

15:50. We're all even at the break. Both sides have enjoyed their spells, Bradford arguably on top for more of the first 45 - and with the best chance through Billy Clarke - but Millwall too have looked dangerous here and there, particularly from set-pieces with Steve Morison proving hard to handle for the Bantams. Still all to play for.

HT: Bradford City 0-0 Millwall.

45' Williams' right-side cross is met by Morison, but Hooper had already blown his whistle for alleged shirt-pulling. One minute added time before the break.

44' Seventh corner of the game for Millwall as Wallace's cross is deflected wide. Referee Simon Hooper is first forced to deal with some handbags between Morison and Knight-Percival though.

42' McMahon swings a ball across the box and Wyke is first to it at the near post but the ball is slightly behind him so he can only flick his header across the box and out for a throw.

41' Millwall causing problems with their direct approach but Bradford doing well to keep them out so far. The Bantams showing good threat on the counter as Marshall wins a foul down the right after Hutchinson prevents the wide-man from rounding him.

38' Millwall seeing a bit more possession now as they venture further forward. Williams with yet another chance to hang a ball into the box from deep and after Morison wins the first ball, Hutchinson sees a shot blocked by McArdle. It breaks for Craig on the edge of the box but again a claret and amber shirt, this time Vincelot, is in the way of his shot.

36' Bradford in real control but Millwall work their way forward down the left. O'Brien swings a ball up to Morison, and the second ball is won by Gregory. Millwall keep the ball around the edge of the area but no-one can reach the dropping ball as Morison looks to win another header and then tries to get a shot away, which is blocked.

34' Half-chance for Bradford from a corner after Clarke's 25-yard effort deflects wide, but McMahon can't make the most of a loose ball. It jumps up for him to shoot at the second attempt but he doesn't catch it well and Marshall can't reach it before it trickles out of play.

32' Still goalless. Just 14% of the ball has been in Bradford's half in the last 10 minutes. An opening goal on its way?

31' Romeo shepherds a ball out for what he thinks is a goal kick but it's given a corner. Clarke's left-wing delivery reaches McArdle at the back post but his header is well held by Archer.

30' Gregory forces a sixth Millwall corner down the left. Williams again comes across to take it, but his left-footed outswinger is met by no-one. It allows Bradford to counter but Marshall's cross down the right concedes their momentum. He gets it back a few moments later but his cross is deflected by O'Brien before being hooked clear. All Bradford at the minute.

28' Still goalless as we reach the half-hour mark, Bradford the team with the momentum at present.

26' Meredith catches Romeo with a flailing left arm, which he's lucky to get away with. Could easily have had the game's first booking for that, accidental or not.

24' McMahon and Clarke both stand over the free-kick, the former taking it - but though it's well on its way to goal - Hutchinson heads clear a few yards out.

23' Marshall tries an effort from long-range and it's blocked but falls for Clarke, who races first to the ball and draws a foul from Abdou on the edge of the area. Good shooting chance for the Bantams here.

22' Sam Smith from Wembley: "Bradford seem happy to counter-attack. Billy Clarke will be disappointed that he didn't score when put through by Mark Marshall. Very good stop by the Millwall goalkeeper, who stood up well to Clarke's dinked effort."

21' McMahon with another effort in the same area he shot from before. He half-volleys Marshall's cross and sends it out for a throw-in just a yard or so from where Marshall was stood on the left-hand side of the pitch. Not the best attempt, let's say.

20' Another half-chance for Clarke as he latches on to a loose ball at the edge of the area, but he hesitates to shoot or pass and loses possession 20 yards from goal. He had time and space to test Archer there.

19' Millwall were 2-0 down at this stage last season but they've started much better this year. Both teams have had a few chances, although Clarke's has been the clearest.

16' Yet another set-piece for Millwall as O'Brien chooses not to shoot from an angle, but nothing comes from it. This is the midfielder's 57th appearance of the season. Wow.

15' Another save from Archer as he palms away Meredith's powerful drive from an angle. Great opening quarter-of-an-hour, this.

13' What a chance for Bradford! Marshall slips Clarke through on the counter-attack but Archer does very, very well to tip his attempt wide for a corner with the fingertips of his left hand. Should the Bantams be 1-0 up? That's the clearest opportunity we've had so far.

11' Another corner for Millwall as they pile the pressure on. Williams with another delivery which Doyle needs to push away, before he's dispossessed by Clarke.

10' Gregory sees a shot blocked for a first corner, and Hutchinson powers a header deflected over by McMahon for a second set-piece. The second finds Craig at the back post, but Vincelot reads it well to force a third. From that, Morison rises highest behind McArdle but can only guide his header wide. Good pressure from Millwall.

7' The ball breaks for Marshall in the box, but Williams does well to clear. Bradford's Player of the Year receives the ball again and spins inside the box, but it nicks up off him and rolls out over the by-line. First sign of his quality, though.

6' Foul from Meredith invites another opportunity for Millwall to swing in a free-kick from around 30 yards but after the first delivery is cleared and Wallace gets his cross wrong from the right, sending it out for a goal kick.

5' First shot of the afternoon sees McMahon fire just wide. Marshall's cross was cleared to the edge of the box where McMahon looked to fire a right-footer off the edge of his boot towards the far corner, but he doesn't quite get the curl on it and it falls a couple of yards wide.

4' Abdou down after being caught by Marshall. The forward races after the ball and comes down on top of a sliding Abdou's leg with his studs. Looked accidental to be fair.

3' Excellent early atmosphere from both ends of national stadium so far. Clarke looks to thread a left-footed ball into the box for Bradford but gets it all wrong, slicing into out of play for a goal kick.

2' Early foul on Lee Gregory presents an opportunity for Millwall to cross into the box but Meredith deals well with Williams' undercooked delivery from the right.

1' We're underway at Wembley! Millwall get proceedings started, they'll be shooting towards the West End where the Bradford supporters are housed in this first-half.

14:57. Former Britain's Got Talent star Faryl Smith sings us the National Anthem. Millwall boss Neil Harris, there, in better voice than half his players. He'd probably still do a decent job on the pitch, too.

14:54. ?Here come the two teams, Bradford in their classic claret and amber strip, Millwall in their navy and white kit. Kick off just moments away as the anticipation builds. It's not the greatest weather for a play-off final, grey clouds looming over Wembley's arch, but the atmosphere is scintillating.

14:51. This is the first time since 2008-09 that the teams that finished fifth and sixth in the regular season go head-to-head in the League One play-off final. It's also only the third time in the last 11 seasons that either fifth or sixth will be promoted into the second-tier - but which will it be? Well, the team finishing fifth hasn't won the play-offs in this tier since 2005-06, when Barnsley secured promotion to the Championship against Swansea City. Let's see what you've got, Bradford.

14:47. Bradford boss Stuart McCall reveals in his pre-match interview with the Sky cameras that his side have been working on penalties for three days. Also talks about how "a bit of brilliance" could be what separates the teams today. They know all about that, given they conceded this stunning goal in this game last year...

14:44. How much could tired legs play a part today? Millwall's Byron Webster, who starts in central defence, has played every minute of their last 31 games going into this afternoon's match. He might be feeling that later today, especially given the size of the Wembley pitch and with Bradford duo Wyke and Clarke to manage.

14:41. Fingers crossed Sam's right and we'll have plenty of goals to entertain us this afternoon. Bradford drew more games than any other team in the English Football League as a whole, with 19, though, and six of the last nine meetings between these two teams have ended as a stalemate. Extra-time is a strong possibility.

14:38. Our reporter Sam Smith is in his place surveying the scene at Wembley. Here's what he has to say ahead of kick-off: "?Lots of goalscorers in the Millwall team. Lee Gregory - their top scorer in all competitions - has 18, followed by Steve Morison (16) and Aiden O'Brien (15). Bradford have shared the goals around much more this season. Their top scorer, Jordy Hiwula has half the amount of Gregory and starts on the bench for the Bantams. The highest scorers in their line-up are Billy Clarke and Charlie Wyke, who have seven each."

14:35. Meanwhile, Bradford defender Rory McArdle, one of two Bantams players (alongside James Meredith) remaining from the team that were promoted to League One at Wembley in 2013, believes Bradford are on an upward curve. He said ahead of today: "The progress the club have made has been exceptional. When I came to the club five years ago with the likes of James Meredith and Stephen Darby we had the aim of getting promoted under Phil Parkinson and that’s what we managed to do. On and off the field we dealt with the step up to League One and we’ve made real progress. We reached the play-offs last season and we’ve done so again this season. Hopefully we can have a better crack at it than we did last season [semi-final loss to Millwall] and go one better and earn promotion."

14:33. Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams - who starts today - believes the London club should be playing at a higher level than League One. Here's what he had to say ahead of today's game: "We were defeated in the Final last year and we know what it's like to play at Wembley. I see that as an advantage and we will use that experience on Saturday. I think the club deserves and belongs to be in the Championship. Everything about Millwall, the fanbase and the facilities are set up for being in a higher division."

14:31. Hard to call this one, though history favours Millwall. They are the fifth side ever to reach the play-off final for the second successive season in League One, and all four have previously won at the second attempt - including the Lions themselves back in 2009-10.

14:28. Looking at Millwall, it wasn't always likely they'd find themselves in this position for a second successive season. Back in December they languished in 14th, seven points off the play-offs, before a sublime 16-game unbeaten run catapulted them into contention. Five of their 11 who start today were also in the starting side that were beaten by Barnsley in the play-off final last season.

14:25. Did you know? Along with Tottenham, Bradford were one of only two teams in the top four divisions to go all season unbeaten at home. An impressive first campaign for Stuart McCall, who only took over from predecessor Phil Parkinson last June. This is his fourth spell with the club, mind, his second as manager.

14:22. Striker Alex Jones is back in the Bradford squad today after missing both of the play-off semi-finals with a hamstring injury. The 22-year-old has netted 14 League One goals this season, albeit nine before January when he was on loan at Port Vale from Birmingham City. Bradford paid an undisclosed five-figure fee to sign him on a permanent deal in January and he's since netted five times, and added two assists, in 15 appearances.

14:19. It's been quite the 12 months for Bradford goalkeeper Colin Doyle. This time last year he was still reeling from relegation to the bottom tier with Blackpool, their first time in League Two since 2001. But in July, Bradford activated his £1 release clause (yes, you read that correctly - a single British pound) and he's been an ever-present for Bradford since. He's kept 17 clean sheets in all competitions this season, a cost of 5p per shut-out for the Bantams. Talk about getting your money's worth.

14:16. Here's a stat for you. Bradford's last game in the Championship, 13 years ago, was against Millwall. The scorer? Current Lions boss Neil Harris. Millwall qualified for the UEFA Cup first round after finishing as runners-up to Manchester United in the FA Cup that season, though they were knocked out by Hungarian outfit Ferencváros in the first round, who went on to face Feyenoord, Schalke, Basel and Heart of Midlothian in the group stages. What could have been.

14:12. No changes for either sides. Millwall line up with the same team that overcame Scunthorpe last time out, while Bradford stick with the eleven that drew at Fleetwood.

14:08. Millwall bench: King, Cooper, Thompson, Butcher, Ferguson, Worrall, Onyedinma.

14:05. Bradford City bench: Sattelmaier, Darby, Dieng, Hiwula, Gilliead, Jones, Kilgallon.

14:03. Millwall XI: Archer, Romeo, Webster, Hutchinson, Craig, Wallace, Abdou, Williams, O'Brien, Gregory, Morison.

14:02. Bradford City XI: Doyle, McMahon, McArdle, Knight-Percival, Meredith, Marshall, Cullen, Vincelot, Law, Wyke, Clarke.

14:00. The teams are in...

Half-an-hour until team news. The play-off final winners' trophy, in all its glory, is already in place.

Did you know? Bradford finished fifth in League One. The last side to finish fifth in the third division and reach the play-off final were Swindon Town in 2010, who also met Millwall in the final. They went on to lose 1-0 thanks to captain Paul Robinson's first-half strike.

Harris even believes there will be little to separate the two teams once they walk out on to the pitch of the national stadium. He continued: "There's nothing between the two teams. We're both evenly matched, but have different styles of play. The league games have proven how little there is to separate both. I don't expect that to change much this weekend. Who gets the luck on the day may be the difference. We'll get the players in the right frame of mind, but it's then down to them to perform out on the pitch. I'll sleep better on Friday night this year than I did last year - I hope, anyway! I trust my players, I've trusted them all year. I want them to walk off the pitch and say they could not have done any more. If they do that, I'm a happy man. We're really looking forward to the occasion."

Millwall boss Neil Harris, likewise, insists his side are relishing the occasion and hopes his side can use the experience gained from last season's play-off final defeat to their advantage this time around. He said: "I've used it in various team talks and team meetings to galvanise the group and I'm sure it will appear in conversations before kick-off on Saturday. The heartache last year was immense. Luck went against us on the day and we didn't perform to the best of our ability. We have to make sure that changes this year. The experience for Dave Livermore and I personally, we can lean on that, but the experience of certain players in the dressing room - Steve Morison, Tony Craig, Jimmy Abdou - and the younger players that played last year, such as Jordan Archer, they can lean on that as well. It's not just another fixture - it's way beyond that. There's a lot of focus around the day."

"We want to turn a good day out into a great one but the only way that is possible is to be a winner once that final whistle goes," McCall added. "Obviously I will be proud to lead this team out at Wembley given my connections with the club but it certainly won't mean as much if we don't win the game. People may feel we have had a great season getting this far but it will only be a classed as a truly great season for us if we're coming back up the road as Championship side. We cannot guarantee a result but we want to make sure we do our best and back each other up throughout the game. The goodwill we have received from the people of Bradford so far really has been very special."

Speaking in his pre-match press conference earlier this week, McCall told reporters that excitement levels have "certainly been building" around the city of Bradford as he said: "The job now is to relish this occasion and be the very best we can be. I am really confident that the lads are mentally and physically ready for this. We feel we have a lot of quick and technical players who will relish playing on the Wembley surface. We just can't wait to get out there now. All I want is for the players to do themselves justice. We will be looking to give the players as much freedom as possible. We want them to express themselves and really embrace this situation. The aim as an individual and as a collective group must be to go out there and show everyone how good you can be."

Neither side have any fresh injury worries and Bradford are set to be boosted by the return of striker Alex Jones. The 22-year-old missed both of their two legs against Fleetwood with a hamstring injury sustained on the final day of the season at Rochdale. But he is set to return to the squad today after making his way back to full training. Bradford boss McCall has said: "He is flying at the moment now - he is doing far better than we ever could have imagined really he would be at this stage. He has trained far better than we thought he could. He is doing everything - he joined in with the rest of the lads today (Tuesday) and looked really sharp. He now adds to a pleasing problem we have at the moment. We have a lot of players desperate to be involved on Saturday." We'll have the full team news and line-ups with you at 2pm.

This is the ninth time in the last three seasons that Bradford and Millwall have locked horns and though the Bantams have only lost once in that time (that 3-1 play-off semi-final first-leg last season), Millwall striker Lee Gregory has scored in each of his last three matches in all competitions against them, including a goal in each leg of those semis last year. He also scored in the Lions' last game, their 3-2 semi-final win over Scunthorpe. The 28-year-old has netted 18 in all competitions, making him the club's top goalscorer, while strike partner Morison has 16 and nine assists. The two main men to watch out for for Stuart McCall's Bradford?

Bradford have a good record in these high stakes encounters. They have reached the play-off final twice before, both times in League Two, and won promotion on both occasions. In 1996 they overcame Notts County, winning 2-0, while they beat Northampton Town 3-0 in 2013.

All of the last three meetings between the two teams have ended as 1-1 draws, including the two League One clashes between Bradford and Millwall this term. If we're all square after 90 minutes today, we'll of course go to extra-time and if needed, a penalty shoot-out, to determine the winners.

Neil Harris' Millwall are in the play-off final for the second successive year. They came up against Barnsley this time last year, falling short in their attempts to seal an immediate return to the second-tier as they lost 3-1. On their way to Wembley last May they overcame Bradford over two legs, winning 3-1 away from home before a 1-1 draw in the return tie.

If they are to do so they will face a Millwall side who have enjoyed a hectic few weeks to be here this afternoon. The Lions very nearly missed out on the play-offs altogether, but an 85th minute winner away at Bristol Rovers on the last day sealed a 4-3 victory to leapfrog Southend United into sixth. That booked them a play-off semi-final clash with Scunthorpe United and after drawing 0-0 at the Den, Millwall edged a thrilling encounter away from home - coming from behind to win 3-2 as Steve Morison scored twice.

Today's designated home team, Bradford, narrowly overcame Fleetwood Town in the semi-finals - winning 1-0 over two legs to book their place here after finishing fifth in the final league standings. Rory McArdle's header late on in the first-leg was enough for the Bantams as they ground out a goalless draw in their second-leg away from home. They've lost just seven of 48 league encounters this season - only Bolton losing less - but can they seal a return to the Championship for the first time since 2004?

Here we are then. After 48 League One games, today's two teams find themselves 90 - or 120 - minutes away from promotion to the second-tier. They can join Sheffield United, who ran away with the league title by amassing 100 points, and second-placed Bolton Wanderers - a further 14 points behind - in moving up to the Championship.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this afternoon's League One play-off final. Today sees Bradford City take on Millwall at Wembley Stadium to fight for a spot in the Championship next season. The game gets underway at 3pm, but until then we'll have plenty of build-up, commentary and analysis, so stick around with me, Charlie Malam.