Sean Dyche praises Kevin Long ahead of West Ham clash

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has encouraged his squad to learn from the attitude of Kevin Long as the 26-year old earned an international selection despite barely featuring for the Clarets all season.

"You have got to be ready, look after yourself and train properly"

Long will join the Republic of Ireland squad for three summer internationals and Dyche admitted "he's come in and played very well and he's been recognised for that".

Dyche believes Long's attitude and preparation has allowed the defender to make the most of his opportunity. "When I speak to the players who are on the periphery of things I do remind them that things change quickly and that you've got to be ready, you've got to look after yourself and you've got to train properly".

The manager has also suggested that a number of his fringe players are capable of doing the same because of the Turf Moor environment. Dyche added "I'm pleased that the players are prepared and the culture and environment here protects that".

Dyche keeps fans and pundits guessing with his back four selection

Dyche also hinted that Long could start against West Ham on the final day of the season. "Depending on the injuries, Kevin might get another go on Sunday so could finish the season with three starts under his belt".

The former defender admitted "there are a couple of question marks over a couple of players".

He added "there's a maybe on Michael Keane and Stephen Ward. I think Ward will be alright but we will find out more at training".

The greatest concern surrounds Ben Mee with Dyche explaining "it's a push with it being the last game of the season and you don't want people getting injured. We will have to wait and see if he is totally right".