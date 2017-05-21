Demi Mitchell appreciative of help of Carrick, Pogba and Jones in Old Trafford debut

Demi Mitchell was thankful to his older, more senior teammates for helping him through his Manchester United debut in Sunday's 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

The young left-back, who had spent most of his career playing further forward on the wing or up front, faced former-Red Wilfried Zaha, a massive challenge on his debut.

Mitchell, 20, said players like Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Phil Jones playing near him on the pitch helped him settle.

Mitchell praises senior players for advice

"All the lads were great, especially Paul (Pogba), (Michael) Carrick and (Phil) Jones next to me. They were great before and during the game; it was great to have them alongside to help me through the game and give me confidence."

A Mancunian, Mitchell told MUTV it was a "great experience playing at Old Trafford. I was born here and now I'm playing here. It's what dreams are made of."

The 20-year-old said he wanted to "thank the manager" but that "after the game, I kept thinking that this is what it is about, this is what dreams are all about, hopefully I can play many more games at Old Trafford."

Facing Zaha a "good experience"

Of facing Zaha, Mitchell described it as a "challenge" and one that you don't get playing at under-23 level. "You don't come up against many players like, so it was a really good experience."

While some of the 12 academy graduates involved in Sunday's game were playing only to fill space, Mitchell is very much deserving of his chance in the first team. Despite only playing a season of football at left-back, converted from a more attacking position by Warren Joyce after the loan departure of Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Mitchell has been one of the best players at under-23 level.