Slaven Bilić states Hammers will "need to give everything" in Burnley finale

Slaven Bilić has stated that West Ham United will "need to give everything" in Sunday's Premier League finale with Burnley, as the Hammer's final position could be worth as much as £9.5million in prize money.

Can still improve our position

Many Hammers fans will be glad that the season is finally coming to a close, as their first campaign at the London Stadium has proven to be a rollercoaster but their form has began to pick up in the twilight of the campaign.

Their chances of finishing in the top ten were extinguished last Sunday with 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, but not all hope is lost for the Hammers as they can finish as high as 11th depending on other results.

They will face a tough test as they travel to the fortress Turf Moor for their league finale, but Bilić stated that they will give everything to give their fans something to cheer about and improve their finishing position.

“It’s the last game of the season and we can still improve our position,” Bilić told his pre-match press conference. “We have injuries and all that."

"But we need to give everything to try to win the game and finish in the best-possible way," he stated. "So it’s a very important game for us."

"It’s 90 minutes that is also going to affect the season and our finishing position," the Croatian stressed to the gathered press. "The last game is always the last memory you have of the season, so I’m expecting the players to be like that."

I’m certainly very, very motivated for this game," Bilić added. "We want to finish on a positive.”

Starlet could be getting his chance

Bilić headed into the final clash in some sort of injury crisis, especially in the defensive position as it was announced during the week that Winston Reid had undergone knee surgery.

Other injuries and lack of fitness to the likes of Angelo Ogbonna does mean that they are down to the bare bones, but this has opened the opportunity for Under-23 captain Declan Rice to make his senior debut.

The Irishman impressed during the club's pre-season tour of America and has since captained Terry Westley's side to Premier League 2 Division Two play-off victory midweek, and when asked if the 18-year-old would appear he stated that it could be a possibility.

“We’re going to see,” the manager began. “We have a game on Sunday and we have many injuries, but he’s one of them that may play. He’s in the squad."

“He played a couple of games in the pre-season when we went to the States and we were missing a few players," Bilić concluded. "I can see him being a really good player.”