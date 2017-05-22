Daniel Sturridge: There's nothing to discuss on my Liverpool future

Daniel Sturridge says he remains focused on his Liverpool future despite rumours he may have played his final game for the club against Middlesbrough.

The Reds striker played 82 minutes as Jürgen Klopp's men beat an already-relegated Boro 3-0 to seal a fourth-placed finish and a place in the Champions League final qualifying round.

While Sturridge admitted he wishes he had played more games in 2016-17, starting just seven Premier League matches, he insists that he remains happy and sees himself remaining at the club.

The England international scored the opening goal in the previous game, a 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United, in his return to the starting line-up though his season has once again been blighted by injuries.

When he has been fit, the 27-year-old has regularly been second-fiddle to Roberto Firmino - though he insists his future on Merseyside is not a topic of debate.

Sturridge: I am happy at Liverpool

Quizzed about whether he would remain at Liverpool next term, Sturridge responded to the Sky Sports cameras: "That is for the club to decide. For myself, I am enjoying my football. My job is to go on the pitch and put my best foot forward. There is nothing to discuss really. I have two years left on my deal and I am happy here."

Sturridge appeared 27 times, but 14 from the bench, and he further admitted: "I would have liked to have played more but I am grateful to the club for the opportunities and the manager as been really nice to me."

The prolific No.15 ended the campaign with seven goals and two assists, but even despite his class in front of goal - it has long been speculated that he would move on this summer.

Any transfer is likely to depend on Sturridge's own desire with Klopp's recent praise of the frontman having indicated he would be keen to see him stick around at Anfield regardless of his fitness issues.