No rest for Burnley international stars

A large quantity of Burnley's squad will have to delay their pre-season relaxation with their number of internationals stretching to double figures.

Home Nations jammed with Burnley stars

Republic of Ireland find themselves well represented by players from Turf Moor as no less than four players are set to represent them against Mexico and Uruguay in friendlies next week, before a key World Cup qualifier against Austria.

Steven Ward, Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick are regulars in Martin O'Neil's selection and they will be joined by defender Kevin Long, who will miss his brother's wedding, after a run of first team games at the end of the season.

Tom Heaton will join up with the England squad as they prepare for a qualifier against rivals Scotland and friendly against France. Michael Keane was not considered after picking up a knock late in the Premier League campaign, though Welsh striker Sam Vokes completes a hefty number of players representing Home Nations.

Tournament football beckons

Midfielders Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Steven Defour will represent nations on the continent as they pull on Iceland and Belgium shirts respectively. Gudmundsson is looking to help the Euro 2016 heroes join Croatia at the top of their World Cup group, whilst Defour will be hoping to net after Belgium put eight past opponents Estonia in the reverse fixture.

Canada's Scott Arfield is preparing for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July and is likely to start in Montreal as Canada host Curacao in a friendly.

Similarly, young Northern Ireland goalkeeper Conor Mitchell will hope to experience tournament football in the near future and is likely to be included in the first match of their Under-21 European qualifying campaign against Estonia. Mitchell is currently training with the Northern Ireland senior squad on a training camp.

The ten names once again mark the progress made by Burnley's small squad under Sean Dyche. After securing Premier League survival, these players can now announce themselves on the global stage over the summer.