Alex Bruce released by Hull City via social media

Despite playing over 100 games for Hull City and his father leading the Tigers to promotion in 2015/16, Alex Bruce seemingly only found out the club had released him via social media.

Following his father out the door

Son of former manager Steve, Alex took to Twitter to state "thanks for letting me know!! All the best" as he quoted a tweet from the Hull City official page. The original tweet from the club suggested "Alex Bruce heads a list of players who will leave Hull City once their contracts expire at the end of June", linking into an article on the official club website.

Alex, who is currently in Belfast undertaking his UEFA B coaching course alongside Aston Villa legend Stiliyan Petrov, appeared to take the news reasonably well as he exchanged comical tweets with Scottish Club Motherwell. Bruce joked "see you for Pre Season" after Motherwell tweeted "We're pleased to announce the signing of Alex Bruce on a 9-year deal. Sorry we also forgot to tell you Alex".

Several loanees return home

The Hull City squad will look a lot different next season with a number of loan players returning to their parent clubs. Omar Elabdellaoui, Lazar Markovic, Dieumerci Mbokani, Oumar Niasse, Alfred N’Diaye and Andrea Ranocchia have all seen their time at Humberside draw to a close.

Several Academy players including Luke Lofts, Brad Maslen-Jones and Johan Ter Horst have also been released, though a flurry of players have been granted new contracts.

Brian Lenihan and Greg Luer both signed one-year extensions before the end of the season, whilst the Club have opened discussions with Shaun Maloney, Jonathan Edwards and Harvey Rodgers. Like Bruce, the latter two spent the second half of the campaign on loan to other Clubs.

As for the manager, his future remains to be seen. Marco Silva was reportedly in his native Portugal to hold discussions with FC Porto this week but no confirmation has come from the KCOM stadium.