No silver lining for relegated Hull as manager Marco leaves the Tigers

Just when Hull City fans thought the month of May could not get any worse, confirmation was released that popular Head Coach Marco Silva had left the Club.

An unfamiliar experience of failure

Silva was appointed on a temporary basis following a bad run of form under Mike Phelan that left Hull firmly in the Premier League relegation zone. Tasked with the improbable task of mounting an escape, Silva turned the KCOM stadium into a fortress with six wins from seven games, extending his own unbeaten record at home to over three years.

Yet a torrid end to the season witnessed critical defeats to Sunderland and Crystal Palace as the Tigers were relegated after the penultimate game of the campaign. It was announced that Silva would hold contract talks with the Club who were hoping to keep him on board after the final game of the season.

An announcement was expected on Wednesday, though a statement on the Club website admitted "confirmation had been delayed due to finalising the terms of his release".

"A firm fans’ favourite who will be forever remembered for his efforts to maintain our Premier League status"

That confirmation was released on Thursday evening as a statement read "the Club can announce that Marco Silva has opted to leave his position as Head Coach. Marco was offered the opportunity to continue the work he has done in the four-and-a-half months he has been at the KCOM Stadium. Unfortunately, after considering his future, he has chosen to leave in order to further his career".

The statement added "we would once again like to place on record our appreciation of his efforts and those of his support staff. Despite only being in charge for a short period of time, the 39-year-old became a firm fans’ favourite and will be forever remembered for his efforts to maintain our Premier League status".

Silva's coaching team will also leave after they joined the Portugese manager at the KCOM back in January.