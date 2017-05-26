Liverpool midfielder Emre Can's stunning overhead kick at Watford wins Carling Goal of the Season

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has seen his incredible goal against Watford earlier in May crowned as Carling's Goal of the Season for the 2016-17 Premier League campaign.

The Germany international struck the only goal of the game shortly before half-time to hand the Reds a crucial three points in the top-four race, the club sealing Champions League qualification thanks to a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on the final day.

With his body angled towards the touchline to receive Lucas Leiva's lofted pass, Can swivelled to send a sensational right-footed overhead kick into the top corner past goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

Can, who won Liverpool FC's Goal of the Season at their player awards ceremony, also picked up the BBC Match of the Day and Sky Sports' equivalents earlier this month as decided by public votes.

Can beat Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, West Ham United's Andy Carroll and Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan to win the awards.

Of the goal, the 23-year-old told Liverpool's official website that he "didn't think too much" about his goal, explaining: "The ball came, a great ball from Lucas, and I just did it and I was happy the ball went in. I couldn't do anything else there, because the ball was a little bit behind and I couldn't head it."

Can joked that he will "never" score a goal of such standard again as he declared: "It was a special goal but I'm very happy that we got the three points, that was the most important thing. It was the best goal I've ever scored. It was an unbelievable goal."

New deal for Reds midfielder needs to be on the agenda for the summer

Can was hugely influential in the final months of the campaign in captain Jordan Henderson's absence. The Englishman had become a reliable No.6 but his injuries invited Can's return to Jürgen Klopp's starting eleven.

He quickly rediscovered the kind of form that made him crucial in the second-half of the Reds boss' first season on Merseyside, contributing various energetic and commanding displays at the base of midfield.

It is for that reason Liverpool will be keen to tie the No.23 down to a new contract, the midfielder - included in the Germany squad for next month's Confederations Cup - set to enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer.

The player and the club have yet to come to an agreement despite lengthy talks over the last few months, with Liverpool prepared to allow Can to run down his contract despite then losing out on a fee.

Earlier in May, Liverpool boss Klopp said of Can's future: "After his bicycle kick, probably everyone wants him to stay! I think it is no secret how much I like Emre. He likes the club and that is a completely normal situation.

"We are in talks and there is absolutely no pressure, it is all good. It is two partners with big respect for each other. If we can keep good players that makes sense for development and he is one of these good players. I am quite positive."