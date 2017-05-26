Pablo Zabaleta signs two-year deal with West Ham United

West Ham United have announced their first signing in preparation for the 2017/18 season, signing former Manchester City full-back Pablo Zabaleta on a two-year deal.

Breaking ground in transfer window early on

It was heavily expected that the Hammers would dipping straight into the transfer market, as Slaven Bilić looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season to try and better what was generally a disappointing campaign for the Stratford club.

Zabaelta is expected to be first of many summer transfers for the club, and it is a good start as they attained one of the most experienced right-back available in the English top-flight. The 32-year-old has been in England since his move from Espanyol back in 2008, but the Argentine has left the Etihad Stadium after 332 overall appearances for The Citizens.

The Argentine will officially join the club after the expiration of his City contract on July 1, and he shared his delight at signing on for the Hammers.

"This is an absolute pleasure to be part of West Ham United Football Club,” Zabaleta told West Ham TV “I hope I can give you good moments."

"Of course, I come to the Club to enjoy myself and hopefully we can have a very successful time,” the full-back stated. “Also, as a player, I thought I wanted to keep playing in the Premier League."

"For me, after being in this country for so long, this is a new challenge for me in the Premier League," the Argentine concluded. "I’m ready for it and looking forward to it.”

Need to add game-changers

It was a difficult first season at the London Stadium for the club as they danced very close to the relegation zone briefly, but ended the season with a slight boost in form finishing 11th overall.

Zabaleta looks to be just the start to Bilić’s summer spending with the Croatian previously stating that the club could be in for a top-six finish depending on their summer spending, and he has recently stressed that he needs fresh quality in his squad.

“We need quality players,” he said. “Of course you always need quality players.”

“If some of the players go we can refresh the team with new players,” the coach concluded. “But mainly we need the players who are going to improve the quality and be the game-changers.”