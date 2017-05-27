Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea LIVE: Ramsey nets another FA Cup final-winning goal as Gunners lift trophy for record 13th time

20:00. That wasn't far off the being among the best FA Cup finals we've had. It was rich with drama and excitement and intense from the first minute to the last. Arsenal made a very, very good Chelsea side look distinctly mediocre and for that they deserve plenty of credit. Arsène Wenger's men produced an excellent performance to nullify the Premier League champions, who were looking to celebrate the double, though the Blues themselves weren't up to their normal standard. As such, the North London side run out winners in this competition yet again for the 13th time and on the third occasion inside the last four seasons. What an incredibly exciting way to end for Arsenal to become the 2017 FA Cup winners, Alexis Sánchez and Aaron Ramsey the scorers with Diego Costa's equaliser lasting just minutes late in the second-half. Thanks for joining us this evening, we hope you've enjoyed our coverage of today's game. We'll have more from the League Two and Championship play-off finals tomorrow and Monday to end the club season across all levels of English football, with our VAVEL UK reporters inside the press box at Wembley for both games. Until then, we'll have plenty of post-match reaction and content from the incredible game we've just witnessed. Enjoy the rest of your weekend and if you're an Arsenal fan, drink responsibly!

19:57. A much-needed boost for Arsenal fans, today, although it doesn't quite make up for what has been an underwhelming campaign. 75 points was a huge tally to miss out on the top-four, but it was the manner of some of their results and performances that disappointed. That wasn't the case at all today, and if that proves Wenger's final game - it would be a great way to go out, wouldn't it?

19:54. SNAPSHOT: Arsenal celebrate their success by lifting the FA Cup trophy.

19:51. We've said plenty about Arsenal, but let's turn attentions back to Chelsea. Don't let this distract from their achievements this season. They took too long to find their best form, their first-half much poorer than their recent displays in the league, and they were made to pay. Arsenal's first goal was controversial but even still, Chelsea were poor - the Gunners given a number of opportunities to extend their lead. Chelsea improved in the second-half but once Victor Moses was sent off for simulation with a second yellow card, it seemed their game was over. But it wasn't, Diego Costa levelled in sublime fashion even though Ospina should have done better, a weak hand failing to keep a bouncing shot out. Yet Arsenal produced a response, 20-something seconds between the restart at the halfway line and Ramsey heading in from Giroud's cross. A great goal, but Chelsea are sleeping to allow the midfielder to run in. Had they turned up how we know they could have, it could have been a closer game. As it happens, Arsenal were far better and deservedly won the trophy.

19:48. No team has won the FA Cup - the world's oldest cup competition - more than Arsenal. The Gunners squad each take it in turns to lift the trophy, some for a third time in just four seasons. A great way to end a troubled season.

19:45. John Terry watches on - his final game as a Chelsea player overshadowed - as Arsenal receive their medals and lift that iconic trophy aloft once again, Mertesacker rewarded for his fine performance by holding it above his head in delight.

19:43. Wenger leads his Arsenal side up the steps, shaking plenty of hands on the way. Some Arsenal players behind him even stopping to give autographs. Smiles and delight all round with several players adorned in their country's flags and scarves as they make their way up to the FA Cup trophy, once again kitted out in red and white.

19:40. Dan Walker asks Wenger the big question. His response? "I've always been clear, we have a board meeting on Tuesday. Wednesday or Thursday it will be clearer. I've always been clear [on my future], let me enjoy the night."

19:39. Chelsea walk up the Wembley steps to collect their medals as Wenger talks to BBC Sport, hailing an "outstanding" performance. He believes the club are "on a good way" after showing "strength" and "unity" in a "spectacular game."

19:37. This opens up an interesting discussion for Wenger. Does he leave on a high, now as the FA Cup's most successful manager ever? Or does he use this as a springboard to think they can improve next season? A board meeting next week will decide his fate.

19:35. Danny Welbeck tells the BBC Sport cameras: "It was a great performance, we stuck in there when they equalised and it looked like things would be against us. We dug deep and we've got the FA Cup once more. It's not for us to make a decision, Arsène is his own man. It's up to him and those higher up in the club. I can't comment on that [his future]."

19:34. Aaron Ramsey to BBC Sport: "I can't describe this. To finish it with an FA Cup makes it a successful season. I love this competition and I love playing here. I'm delighted it. The boys deserve it and I'm happy for the manager to get another FA Cup. I love to make late runs into the box and Ollie had some idea I was going to be there. Thankfully he put it on a plate for me to score the winner. I want Arsène to stay. He's been fantastic for me and for these players. He's changed the formation and we've had a lot of success with it. We owe him a lot."

19:33. What an excellent, excellent performance that was from Arsenal. Where was that throughout the season? The score-line doesn't really reflect how excellent they were, but they were fully deserving. Arsène Wenger cracking plenty of smiles. Is this his final game as Arsenal boss? Is this Alexis Sánchez's final game as an Arsenal player? It could well be both.

19:32. What a game. Chelsea are denied the chance to become the 11th team to do the Premier League and FA Cup double, Arsène Wenger instead winning his 10th major Arsenal honour and his seventh FA Cup. Arsenal have won all of their last six finals in this tournament.

19:31. Aaron Ramsey scores the match-winning goal in an FA Cup final for the second time for Arsenal and the Gunners' love affair with this competition continues. The most successful team of this decade in the FA Cup.

FT: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea. The Gunners win the FA Cup for the 13th time - a new competition record!

90+3' Giroud wins a throw from Kanté on the right and Arsenal will bring on Elneny for goalscorer Sánchez. The Chilean trudges off as slowly as possible. His Arsenal farewell, perhaps?

90+2' Batshuayi brings down Sánchez and gives Arsenal a chance to run down some time. They don't do that, actually taking it fairly quickly and Özil has a half-chance to shoot but his first touch lets him down. A better one and it's probably 3-1 and all over.

90' Chelsea throwing every man forward and there's chances for Arsenal to kill this game off on the break as Ramsey sees a shot well blocked in the box. Four minutes to be added on.

89' In among all the drama, Costa is withdrawn for Batshuayi in Conte's final throw of the dice. Not long left for Chelsea to summon a late leveller.

88' ÖZIL HITS THE POST! Phenomenal composure from Özil as he receives the ball from Giroud, drives into the box and cuts inside Azpilicueta to fire a left-footed shot beyond Courtois but off the post. That'd have been a great goal too.

87' WHAT A SAVE FROM OSPINA! Costa beats Mertesacker to a dropping ball in the box, chests and shoots but Ospina does well to keep the striker out with his chest. So close to a 23rd goal of the season.

86' Chelsea's last FA Cup final defeat was a 2-0 loss to Arsenal in Cardiff in 2002 and they're on the verge of another loss to their London rivals here with just a few minutes remaining.

85' SO CLOSE! What an incredible goal that would have been from Bellerín. He drives into the Chelsea half, pokes the ball past one side of David Luiz and sprints the other, reaching it first and then stabbing just wide of the far post. He's pretty quick, that lad.

84' Coquelin's first contribution to the match? A yellow card. How very Coquelin.

83' Amazingly, there were just 38 seconds between Olivier Giroud coming on as a substitute and the French striker providing the assist for Ramsey. Another Arsenal change incoming, Coquelin on for Oxlade-Chamberlain.

82' Nearly, but not quite. David Luiz has space and reaches Willian's delivery but heads wide of the near post.

81' What a finish this will be. Xhaka goes into the book for a foul on Willian on the right. Can Chelsea produce another equaliser?

80' Chelsea fans had barely finished celebrating as Giroud manages to swing in a cross from the by-line on the left, finding Ramsey in the middle who heads past Courtois into the bottom corner. Turns out they can't hang on...

79' GOOOAAALLLLLL!! INCREDIBLE! IT'S 2-1 TO ARSENAL. WHAT A RESPONSE!!!

78' Immediate reaction from Wenger as Olivier Giroud replaces Welbeck. We're headed to extra time as it stands. Can 10-man Chelsea hang on?

77' There certainly is another twist. Willian pokes an aerial ball into Costa and he chests it down, turns towards goal and fires a right-footed effort into the bottom corner courtesy of a slight deflection from Mertesacker. Ospina gets a hand to it, but not enough to keep it out. He should surely have done better with that one.

76' GOAAAAALLLL!!!! IT'S 1-1, DIEGO COSTA BRINGS CHELSEA LEVEL.

75' SNAPSHOT: Moses is given his marching orders. The end of Chelsea's double hopes? Or is there another twist left in this?

74' Willian gets his first few touches and finds Hazard on the right to win a corner, but though Cahill is highest to the delivery - it's a few inches above him so he can only head into the stands.

73' Another Chelsea substitution, a visibly fuming Pedro replaced by Willian. Arsenal yet to make a change.

72' Arsenal pushing for a second and they go close as Sánchez's deflected strike deflects wide. The ball stays in place but the move is eventually wasted when Oxlade-Chamberlain tries to bend one into the top corner from a tight angle 25-yards out.

71' Arsenal really in full control now, despite having not enjoyed as much control of this second-half as they did the first. It'll have to take some comeback for the Blues to win the FA Cup and seal the double.

69' Great decision that from Taylor, no contact whatsoever between Moses and Oxlade-Chamberlain and now Chelsea are in a real predicament.

67' MOSES IS SENT OFF FOR DIVING! The wing-back breaks into the box and amidst penalty shouts when he goes down, Taylor rightly adjudges the Englishman to have dived near Oxlade-Chamberlain and he receives a second yellow card. Chelsea down to 10 men. What a stupid, stupid decision.

65' Welbeck finds space down the left and though his square ball can't find Oxlade-Chamberlain because of a deflection, it falls for Bellerín who tries to guide a 25-yard side-footer into the far bottom corner but Courtois dives low to his right to gather. Up the other end, Holding clears Moses' cross as Pedro gears up for an overhead kick before a shot from the edge of the box falls wide of the target.

62' Not quite as much excitement as the first-half yet but this game is ticking over nicely. There's plenty left in this for either side, though you suspect a second Arsenal goal might put this to bed the way they have been defending.

61' Good work from Oxlade-Chamberlain down the left side and his low cross in search of Welbeck is well cleared. Chelsea, meanwhile, make their first chance - Fábregas greeted by a chorus of boos as he replaces Mati?.

59' Another yellow card, this time for Chelsea. Kanté brings down Ramsey and though there's not much in it, the Frenchman is booked.

58' This is only Antonio Conte's second major final as a coach. His only other was as Juventus boss in 2012, when his side were beaten 2-0 by Napoli in the Coppa Italia final to miss out on the double. Surely not a repeat here? Moses cuts in from the right to find Pedro who curls narrowly wide of the far post.

57' Excellent individual work from Welbeck forces Moses into the book. The striker sucks the wing-back in before putting the ball a few yards ahead of him and looking to sprint clear but an outstretched arm from Moses sees him bring the Arsenal man down and he's rewarded with a yellow card.

56' What a sublime ball that is from Sánchez, and what an equally good block from Azpilicueta. On the counter-attack, Sánchez cuts on to his right foot and sprays a 40-yard through ball for Bellerín to race down the right-hand side. With teammates in the centre of the box, his cross deflects into Courtois' grasp thanks to Azpilicueta. Any better ball and that is surely a goal.

55' Hazard lifts the ball into the back post but guess who's there? Mertesacker, of course. He flicks it out for a corner with his head.

54' The Gunners are unbeaten in their last seven matches at Wembley Stadium but they are under some pressure now as Chelsea up the tempo. Holding goes into for tripping Costa down the left. Free-kick for the Blues.

51' GOOD SAVE BY OSPINA! Kanté wins possession from Sánchez 40 yards from goal and sets off a Chelsea break. They work it through to Moses, driving into the box from the right wing, but his low right-footed shot is parried by Ospina before being cleared by Mertesacker. A little nick off Monreal appears to have helped Arsenal's cause too.

50' Mertesacker has been excellent so far and he's on hand to force Costa's shot out for a goal kick, sliding in on the striker in the box to deny him a proper shooting opportunity. This is his first start all season and he's kept the league champions at bay really, really well so far. This is reportedly the 32-year-old's first time in a back-three in his entire career, too.

49' Good stop by Ospina to keep out Kanté's rising drive from the edge of the box which deflects off Xhaka's calf and allows the Colombian to save without much trouble.

48' Good block from Mertesacker, who stretches out a leg to prevent Pedro's curled right-footer from at least forcing Ospina into action. Chelsea doing well in the first few minutes since the restart.

46' We're back out for the second-half. Will it be as end-to-end as the first 45? Let's hope so.

18:35. Very unfortunate and somewhat crass slip of the mind for Chelsea. It turns out the reason they didn't have black armbands on in the first-half, in remembrance of the Manchester victims, is because they completely forgot to wear them. They will return to the pitch for the second-half wearing them however. BBC's Dan Walker explains that Chelsea's confusion over whether their players should wear sweatshirts in the pre-match warm up due to the temperatures out on the pitch led to the them forgetting.

18:33. Chelsea need a huge improvement if they are to claim a first ever Premier League and FA Cup double. They started to show flashes of their ability towards the end of the first-half but nothing alike the kind of form they have shown pretty much all season long since September. Surely they will produce a better second-half display?

18:31. The pundits just running through Arsenal's first-half chances and it appears Welbeck should have done better when he received Bellerín's return pass inside the box. He takes a touch which allows Courtois to smother the ball whereas a first-time square pass might have allowed him to find a teammate for a tap in.

18:28. The big question is, though, should it even be 1-0 to Arsenal? Watching the replays, Sánchez's two arms are up and the ball clearly makes contact, but Taylor - just a few yards away - does not blow for it. The offside appears to be the right decision, although Courtois does appear to hesitate to come out to it as a result of Ramsey being there with Sánchez. It's a contentious one that many, many people will debate and disagree over.

18:25. It'll need to be some half-time team talk from Antonio Conte. His side were sleeping for the first 25 minutes and remained second-best throughout the first-half, though they did eventually pick themselves up. Arsenal could, and should, be further ahead and they may come to regret that. Özil had one cleared off the line while Welbeck struck the post and had one cleared on the goal-line himself. That said, Costa has forced a save from Ospina and Pedro should have done better from his close-range effort.

HT: Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea.

45+2' Oh that's poor. Alonso curls his set-piece attempt well, well over.

45+1' Free-kick right on the edge of the box for Chelsea as Monreal brings down Pedro off the ball, pushing him through the back. Alonso steps up for the left-footer.

43' Özil clips Hazard as he slides in from behind and Danny Murphy patronisingly exclaims "He's trying!" as if the German has never once tracked back or made a tackle in his career. The demand in English football for every player to be a workhorse seems to go a bit over the top at times doesn't it?

41' Hazard sends in a free-kick around 30 yards from goal, curling it into the back post, but before anyone can even make contact with the delivery, Taylor's whistle blows for pushing and pulling in the area.

40' First sign of miscommunication at the back for Arsenal as Ospina comes to claim a simple cross from Moses and he drops it with Mertesacker also going for the same ball, but Ramsey is on hand to clear. Arsenal have been excellent at the back so far bar that instance though.

39' WHAT A CHANCE FOR CHELSEA! Hazard does well to knit a ball into Pedro in the box and in space, he tries to drive a rasping attempt beyond Ospina into the roof of the net but gets his effort wrong, sending it over the bar from just 10 yards. It should be 1-1.

38' Speaking purely selfishly I'll be glad to have a breather at half-time, but that's testament to how breathless this first 45 minutes has been. Moses cuts inside from the right to fire a curling left-foot shot but Xhaka blocks as Chelsea look to be the side to throw the next punch.

36' Sánchez drives into the box from the right after Ramsey's through balls finds him well. He cuts inside Cahill before cutting back on to his right and as Welbeck slips in the centre he decides to shoot, the Chelsea skipper standing strong to block for a corner.

After the opening goal Alexis Sánchez is the first Arsenal player to score 30+ goals across all competitions in a single season since Robin van Persie in 2011/12. He has 30 goals and 15 assists in 51 appearances this season now.

34' Such an engaging and enthralling cup final so far, this. Very hard to keep up with though...

32' Good save from Courtois! Sánchez's free-kick delivery is headed clear by Cahill and it falls for Xhaka to shoot. The midfielder forces a low diving stop from Courtois for a corner, which the 'keeper collects well.

31' It's like an NBA game this. Chelsea counter themselves but it fades out with promising balls from out wide from Moses and Alonso both wasted. Arsenal then break and earn a free-kick down the near side, which Sánchez will put into the box.

30' OFF THE LINE AGAIN! Arsenal break after Chelsea's corner comes to nothing. Sánchez goes left to Welbeck and his one-two with Belleriín gets him inside at the near post where he tries to square into the six-yard box but his stabbed pass deflects off Courtois and bounces towards goal where Cahill is on hand to clear.

29' CHANCE FOR CHELSEA! Costa gets the better of Holding one-on-one after Azpilicueta's long ball over the top, but Ospina does well to close him down and parry the shot wide. Costa's boot then collides with the 'keeper's face in the tangle, but the Colombian looks as though he should be okay. It was an accidental collision.

26' Arsenal showing really good defensive organisation as Mertesacker heads clear in the six-yard box with Costa lurking. On the counter-attack Welbeck brings a foul from Kanté for which the midfielder escapes a booking, much to the annoyance of the booing Arsenal supporters.

25' Arsenal seeing 70 per-cent of the possession in the first 20 minutes or so with Chelsea yet to have a shot on target or even a corner as they struggle to gain a foothold. Should they even be 1-0 behind though? Plenty arguing Sánchez should have been called up for handball before even the potential interference of Ramsey's presence. Nevertheless, it stands, and Sánchez's magnificent record at this ground continues - make that five goals in his last four games here.

22' Moses tries to work a shooting opportunity on the edge of the area before Mati? strides towards the edge of the box and feeds Costa but just as he goes to pull the trigger, Mertesacker's long leg sweeps the ball clear of danger. Great defending.

21' Have Chelsea looked so rattled all season? When was the last time this Arsenal side looked as energetic and rampant against a team like Chelsea's? The Gunners are perhaps unfortunate not to be 2-0 or 3-0 up. Could they come to regret Özil's wasted opportunity?

19' OFF THE POST! Wow. It really is all Arsenal. Özil's corner finds Welbeck, who leaps above Costa and Alonso but his header towards the back post bounces off the woodwork before bouncing up to Ramsey a yard out and he can only chest it on to the outside of the post before it bounces wide.

18' It must be this kind of performance that frustrates the Arsenal fans most. The Gunners are rampant so far and they have Chelsea in clenched within their fists thus far. Why couldn't they have performed this well at the start of 2017? They wouldn't be talking about missing out on a top-four finish if they had...

16' CAHILL CLEARS OFF THE LINE! Sánchez frees Özil in the box but the German's touch lets him down and though he lifts his effort over Courtois, the lack of pace behind it allows Cahill to get back and clear before Welbeck can force it over the line. Bellerín then sprints into the box before Cahill's outstretched leg forces a corner which leads to nothing.

15' Good defending from Arsenal as Mertesacker dispossesses Hazard in the box and it bounces for Costa to shoot but several red and white shirts throw their way in front of his effort with Monreal appearing to get the crucial block

13' Loads of indecision on social media about both the handball and the offside, a debate that is sure to run on for the next few days at least. What a start this has been. Chelsea really poor in possession at the minute and Arsenal full of verve as Sánchez drives a 30-yard effort just over Courtois' bar. A great strike but just a couple of yards over. Courtois might have had it covered anyhow.

12' Arsenal playing with real confidence at the minute as Oxlade-Chamberlain embarks on a mazy dribble across the edge of the box following a good move but it doesn't come to anything. The Gunners, though, are playing the better football and Chelsea are uncharacteristically flustered.

10' Monreal goes into the book on nine minutes for a foul on Costa. Chelsea are second-best here and they need to get a spell on the ball and settle.

9' Back to that goal then. Should it have stood? Chelsea were protesting for handball as Sánchez pressed Kanté, the ball appearing to flick up and strike the Chilean with his arms outstretched, but Arsenal played on and Sánchez clearly wasn't offside. Ramsey was but he didn't touch the ball and the goal stands. Question is, did Ramsey distract Courtois?

7' What a start. More drama as Costa wins a foul out of Holding and the striker frustratedly swings his leg in the defender's way after being brought down. Had he made contact he could have been in trouble. The Spanish international heads high over the bar from Hazard's delivery.

5' GOAAAAALLL!!! It's 1-0 Arsenal after just five minutes but not after some drama! Özil swings in the corner but Courtois gathers easily. His throw out is blocked by Costa though and Arsenal win the ball back. Sánchez then presses Kanté as he looks to clear and runs on to the loose ball, telling an offside Ramsey to stay out of his way before firing into the bottom corner. It took a few minutes for Taylor and his assistant to establish that the goal should stand but after a conversation it does. 1-0.

3' Arsenal seeing plenty of the ball early on though Chelsea's defensive shape means they are only playing from one side to the other as they look for openings. Sánchez bursts forward to win the game's first corner from Azpilicueta. Early chance?

1' And after an impeccably observed minute of silence, we are ready to get underway at Wembley. Chelsea get us started, shooting from left to right in this first-half.

17:30. A minute's silence will be held, and wreaths laid, ahead of kick-off to pay respects to those affected by the tragic events in Manchester earlier this week.

17:29. Delighted to say Emily Haig didn't miss her cue this year, and the national anthem was excellently sung by the 90,000 fans inside Wembley. 28,000 Chelsea and 28,000 Arsenal fans, officially, but there'll be a few that snuck into the neutral section and hospitality, you bet. We're just moments from getting underway now.

17:27. Traditions are underway with the Duke of Cambridge, president of the FA, greeting both sets of players as led by Mertesacker and then Cahill. We'll soon have the national anthem sing for us too, let's hope it's better than last year when poor Karen Harding missed her cue to start singing.

17:25. Cracking atmosphere as the two teams make their way out on to the Wembley pitch, complete with bursts of flame either side of the tunnel as if this were a scene from Game of Thrones. Fireworks and everything. Who knew we had an opening ceremony for a game of football nowadays?

17:23. 'London is our city' says one banner in the Arsenal end. We'll soon see if it is or not. The teams are in the tunnel now...

17:20. Some more Sánchez stats. He's got six goals in five games for club and country at Wembley, winning all five matches. Some player. Regardless of what happens with Wenger, surely Arsenal's biggest priority must be to try and tie the Chilean down to a bumper new contract? He runs into his final 12 months this summer, as does Özil. Talks with the pair are expected to commence in the weeks after today, reports suggest. It would be some blow to lose one or both of the key pair, but their wage demands are said to be sticking points.

17:17. We're closing in on kick-off in the 136th FA Cup final pretty rapidly. Chelsea came out on top in the last meeting with Arsenal in this competition - a 2-1 win in the semi-finals 2009 - but that remains their only FA Cup victory against the Gunners in the last 70 years. Can they add a second win today? No better time to..

17:14. The Italian also even suggested Premier League champions Chelsea could even be "underdogs" despite their success this season. He explained that they will face a team with this game their "only chance of saving the season" as he said: "We must pay great attention but I trust a lot in my players, they’ve shown me all season they can reach a big target like the league. It will be a tough game for both teams but we are ready to fight, play a good game and try to win the trophy." Here's hoping for a cracking game.

17:11. On his own future at Chelsea, Conte said: "At the moment my situation is very clear. I have a two-year contract with the club. If they give me the possibility to stay and extend, for sure I’m available to do this. We have the same ideas about the future in terms of improving the squad and the team. I’m happy with this season, I’m happy to stay here and I want to stay here for many years." I'm sure the Chelsea fans would be delighted to see him put pen-to-paper whether they win or lose today.

17:07. Antonio Conte, speaking in his pre-match press conference just yesterday, does not believe that today will be Wenger's final game as Arsenal manager. The Chelsea manager declared: "I know about Arsenal’s history in the FA Cup with Arsène, they’ve won a lot of trophies. I’ve never won it. For this reason, tomorrow could be a good possibility for me and my team to lift the trophy. I don’t believe tomorrow will be his last game, he deserves to work with Arsenal because he’s shown in 20 years he’s a great manager and he’s done a great job. Only this season he missed out on the Champions League. Arsenal played in it for 19 years in a row which shows his work was very good."

17:04. Wenger also believes there's plenty to take away from the other two meetings between Arsenal and Chelsea this season, explaining that the first clash - a 3-0 win for the Gunners - was "a very convincing win" and served as "a warning" for Chelsea. On the latest encounter, a 3-1 win for the Blues back in February, the manager continued: "I would say it was quite an even game [at Stamford Bridge], where we did not take advantage of our chances and we were exposed to the counter-attacks, especially from Eden Hazard. The second goal was a typical example of what Hazard can do on counter-attacks. That’s what we have to stop against them. I think the third goal was a bit of an accident, but overall I think the game was tight so we have the third meeting now with them. So we have a good opportunity to show our strengths."

17:00. Wenger having a quick chat with BBC Sport's Dan Walker ahead of the game. This is his 56th meeting with Chelsea having won 21 and lost 21 so far. It's been 19 long and eventful years since Wenger's first FA Cup final at Arsenal, on what's changed since then he recently told the club's official website: "Not so much! I believe that at the time the only thing I can say at the time is unknown quantity for me, it was all new. I discovered the ritual, the preparation on the day, walking out on the pitch and all that was absolutely new. I was stunned by the tradition and how much it means in the country. Since then it’s always just an exceptional and special occasion. To get there, the pride to get your fans there, your club there and of course to achieve something special."

16:55. Arsenal forward Alexis Sánchez, in behind Danny Welbeck, has four goals in his last three appearances at Wembley Stadium and if the Gunners are to get on the scoresheet today, your bet would be on him being the man behind it. He ended the season with 24 league goals and 10 assists, but was somehow missed out of the PFA Team of the Year. Bit harsh.

16:51. Did you know? Today's game is the 14th clash between these two in the FA Cup, with Arsenal winning eight of the 13 so far - including seven of the last eight. Chelsea, though, have won eight of their last 13 encounters in all competitions, losing just two - including one last September.

16:48. No huge surprises, bar Wenger's decision to drop ex-Chelsea shot-stopper Cech for Ospina as reported yesterday. Chelsea have the stronger eleven, you'd say. A very attacking bench from the Gunners too, so they'll be desperate to avoid any more injuries here today. The Blues have some excellent back-up options to call upon in Fàbregas, Willian and Michy Batshuayi.

16:45. Chelsea also make three changes, with Nemanja Mati? preferred over former Arsenal man Cesc Fàbregas in midfield. Pedro is favoured over Willian on the right of the front three while Gary Cahill comes back in to captain the side instead of John Terry in his final ever game as a Chelsea player.

16:42. The obvious place to start then is Arsenal's centre of defence. Per Mertesacker makes his first start in 13 months with Shkodran Mustafi failing to recover from concussion. The positive is that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is fit enough to start as right wing-back, while main man Alexis Sánchez too is fit after a knock. Wenger makes four changes in total, Mertesacker in for the suspended Laurent Koscielny, Oxlade-Chamberlain replacing Gabriel Paulista and David Ospina coming in for Petr Cech in goal. There isn't a single Arsenal defender on the bench, with Kieran Gibbs out with a thigh problem.

16:38. Chelsea bench: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Terry, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi.

16:37. Arsenal bench: Cech, Elneny, Coquelin, Iwobi, Perez, Walcott, Giroud.

16:36. Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kanté, Mati?, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. (3-4-3)

16:35. Arsenal XI to face Chelsea: Ospina; Holding, Mertesacker, Monreal; Bellerín, Ramsey, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Sánchez, Özil; Welbeck. (3-4-2-1)

16:32. The team news is in...

16:29. We always talk about the money involved in the Premier League, but what about the FA Cup? This year's winners will receive a cool £1.8 million in reward, with the runners-up netting £900,000. It's a drop in the ocean compared to the league money, of course. Chelsea earned £38 million for finishing as champions, with an extra £30.4 million coming their way for the amount of their games that were televised. Overall, as a result of the £84.4 million share of the TV rights money, they bagged £152.8 million. Arsenal earned £142.4 million in total, with £30.4 million coming their way as a result of finishing fifth. The FA Cup money is still a sizeable bonus, though. It's vastly more than the prize money for EFL Cup (otherwise known as the League Cup). For that, the winners receive £100,000 from the Football League with the runners-up receiving a measly £50,000. That wouldn't even pay half of Alexis Sánchez or Mesut Özil's wages.

16:24. Interestingly, Taylor was the fourth official pushed by Arsène Wenger in a match against Burnley at the Emirates in January, for which the Arsenal manager was handed a £25,000 fine and a four-match touchline ban. The Gunners boss later admitted his regret at his protests against Jonathan Moss’ decision to award Burnley a stoppage-time penalty (one that was cancelled out by an Arsenal penalty in the 98th-minute to win 2-1) with Taylor writing in his refereeing report that Wenger said to him: "You are dishonest to your federation" and also told him to f*** off twice, Moss choosing to send the Frenchman to the stands. He went to the officials' dressing room after the game to apologise, so it should all be water under the bridge.

That's nice, isn't it? We read plenty from the players and managers of the teams about how exciting it is to play in a cup final at Wembley but never from the referee. There's plenty of pressure given the magnitude of the game but Taylor is clearly relishing it. He adds: "People forget that as a referee at the top of the elite level, you’re really fortunate because you get to experience such unbelievable atmospheres like Wembley and it’s a feeling that you wish you could bottle up and share with a football fan or referees who are working their way up in grassroots football. Most people who love football dream somehow of being involved in an FA Cup final, usually as a player, but every single referee has dreamed of playing in an FA Cup final so to referee the game is the next best thing." Taylor is joined by assistant referees Gary Beswick (Durham FA) and Marc Perry (Birmingham FA) and fourth official Robert Madley (West Riding FA) today.

Not often we get to hear from referees is it? Not ones still in the game, that is. Well we can for today's official, Anthony Taylor. The Cheshire-based ref has been nominated as the man in the middle having previously been fourth official at the 2013 FA Cup final. The 38-year-old told the FA's official website: "The first feeling when I got was the call…I was delighted, excited and very, very honoured and humbled to be appointed to the game. It’s been a long-standing dream of mine in the 20-odd years that I’ve been a referee to one day officiate the FA Cup final, it’s the pinnacle of your domestic career. Refereeing a match at Wembley is a fantastic experience, any game that you do there, but the cup final is iconic and especially with it being a London derby as well, that adds an extra dimension to the occasion."

Chelsea could also hand a start to former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas. The Spaniard angered Gunners fans when he chose to move to the Blues from Barcelona in June 2014, though the midfielder insists Wenger rejected the chance to execute a buy-back clause for the popular Fabregas to return with Mesut Özil in his place. The 30-year-old has already won the FA Cup, back with Arsenal in 2004-05, but can complete the domestic set by doing so with Chelsea today. He won the League Cup and Premier League double in 2014-15 and now he can add another double after winning the title again this term. But does Conte go with the creativity of Fabregas over the defensive rigidity that Nemanja Mati? brings? The former racked up a remarkable five goals and 12 assists in just 1,328 minutes in the league. Across 29 appearances, that's an average of just 45 minutes per game. Quite the luxury to be able to call upon a player of that calibre from the bench.

No injuries to worry about for Chelsea and Antonio Conte, but the Blues boss does have a decision to make over who starts on the right side of the front three. Willian is the only Chelsea player to start all of their FA Cup games this season and he scored twice in the semi-finals. The Brazilian has been involved in a goal in every round, scoring two and assisting two across the club's other four rounds. He also has a goal and an assist in his last two league games. But Pedro also ended the season strongly with a goal and an assist in the last game against Sunderland, having scored in all but one FA Cup game this season. He has four goals and two assists to his name in 313 minutes across four matches this season having sat on the bench for the win over Manchester United in the quarter-finals. A tough call to make.

Is today the battle of the FA Cup's most successful teams this decade? Since 1999, both teams have won it five times with this Chelsea's 12th final (six finals since 1999) and Arsenal's 20th (also six since 1999) - a new record. It doesn't mean much unless they set a new record for 13 final wins though, does it..

Some very strong words from Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger to BBC's Football Focus ahead of today's game. The Frenchman's future is set to be decided at a board meeting on Monday, the success of which could slightly hinge on today's result, and he insists the protests for him to leave the club have been "a disgrace." He said: "I don't mind criticism because we are in a public job. I believe there's a difference between being criticised and being treated in a way that human beings don't deserve. The lack of respect from some has been a disgrace and I will never accept that. I will never forget it."

Seven-time FA Cup winners Chelsea last won the competition against Liverpool here at Wembley, back in 2012. The only remaining member of the squad that day is captain John Terry, with this his last ever game as a Chelsea player. The Blues have no new injuries, Ruben Loftus-Cheek out with a thigh strain, and so Terry could have to make his 718th and final Chelsea appearance from the bench. The Premier League title was the 36-year-old's 15th major trophy, discounting two Community Shields, and the centre-back will hope to add a 16th today. He's said his emotional farewell to the Chelsea fans, earning plenty of stick for his guard of honour in the 26th minute (his shirt number) of their final day win over Sunderland so perhaps he'll understand if Conte chooses to keep his first-choice back-three of Gary Cahill, David Luiz and César Azpilicueta. Terry has admitted he has not yet decided whether he will retire or play elsewhere beyond today, with this possibly his last hurrah as a player. Several top-flight clubs are thought to be keen on signing the experienced former England captain on a free transfer but he will first take a short break before deciding on what is next for him.

Arsenal are having to contend with more than a few injuries going into today. So much so, Per Mertesacker could make just his second appearance all season. He's only featured once, off the bench against Everton on the final day of the league campaign, due to a knee injury but the Gunners are short on defenders with Laurent Koscielny suspended, Gabriel Paulista injured and Shkodran Mustafi battling an illness. Kieran Gibbs is also doubtful with a thigh injury.

Some shock early team news, it appears that David Ospina will start in goal over Petr Cech for Arsenal. The 35-year-old is expected to be benched against his former club even though Ospina is thought to be in advanced talks with Turkish outfit Fenerbahce over a £5 million move this summer. Today could therefore be his farewell appearance, which would make Cech's demotion to the bench all the more surprising, especially because the first-choice Czech played in the semi-final win over Manchester City. But will it prove a controversial decision? We'll have the full team news for you around about an hour before kick-off. Keep an eye out.

This clash has been an evening kick-off since 2011 when Manchester City beat Stoke City 1-0 to claim their first major trophy for 35 years - should it return to the traditional 3pm start time? Let us know. Send your opinions into @VAVEL on Twitter.

Controversial comments from a Football Association spokesman ahead of today's game: "Traditionalists may argue for a 3pm kick-off but, quite simply, we want as many people across the world to enjoy this event. The FA Cup final is the highlight of the domestic football calendar and it attracts a huge domestic and international audience. The 5.30pm kick-off slot on Saturday attracts the most viewers domestically and globally."

Chelsea's run to the final: The Blues also started in round three, where they put beat Peterborough United 4-1 at home which included Pedro scoring twice. That booked them a home tie with Brentford, again netting four though this time without conceding as defender Branislav Ivanovi? scored a farewell goal. A 2-0 win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers followed, Pedro scoring a third goal in his last three FA Cup games, before N'Golo Kanté ensured a narrow 1-0 win over 10-man Manchester United, led by former Chelsea boss José Mourinho, at Stamford Bridge. That booked a semi-final against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Conte's men ran out 4-2 winners in an extremely thrilling 90 minutes characterised by several stunning goals. First Willian scored a free-kick before Harry Kane levelled, Chelsea's Brazilian winger Willian then scoring from the penalty before Dele Alli equalised again for Spurs. But Eden Hazard came off the bench to put Chelsea ahead again on 75 minutes before Nemanja Mati?'s thunderous long-range strike finally put the result beyond all doubt five minutes later.

The Gunners started in the third round, overcoming Preston North End 2-1 away from home thanks to Olivier Giroud's 89th-minute winner to prevent a reply. In the next round they met Southampton on the road, thrashing the Saints 5-0 thanks to a Theo Walcott hat-trick and a Danny Welbeck brace. The luck of the draw presented them with non-league clubs in the fifth round and quarter-finals, winning 2-0 at Sutton United before thrashing Lincoln City 5-0 at the Emirates with Walcott again on the scoresheet in both ties. In the semi-finals at Wembley they came up against Guardiola's City and despite falling behind through Sergio Agüero's tidy finish, Nacho Monreal equalised within five minutes to force injury time. Then, as he has all season long, Alexis Sánchez inspired his team-mates with the match-winner when a free-kick dropped his way inside the six-yard box and he tucked into the bottom corner.

Shall we take a quick look at how both of these two teams got here today? Oh go on then...

It's fitting that it would be these two London-based teams going head-to-head today though. This is Chelsea's seventh FA Cup final this century - a joint-high with Arsenal. How times have changed since they last met in an FA Cup final, Arsenal - who won the league title six days later that season and were one of English football's best teams - winning the league once and the FA Cup three times while Chelsea have won the Premier League five times, the FA Cup four times, the League Cup three times, the Champions League once and the Europa League once. That's 14-4 to Chelsea. Indeed, under the ownership of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich which started in 2009, the Blues have won nine of 11 major finals in all competitions. Their only two defeats were the 2008 Champions League final against Manchester United and the 2008 League Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur.