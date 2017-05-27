Sergio Romero happy at Man United as he aims for De Gea's number 1 spot

Sergio Romero stated his intent to remain at Manchester United next season and wants to become the club's number one goalkeeper after helping the Reds to win the UEFA Europa League.

Romero was chosen by José Mourinho to play all but three matches in Europe this season and he managed to keep yet another clean sheet in Wednesday's final win against AFC Ajax.

Romero has shown his importance to United this season

It's been a different story, though, in the Premier League as David de Gea is first choice after featuring in 35 of the 38 fixtures this season. But with continued speculation over his future at the club, Romero feels he is ready to make the step up if he is required to.

Speaking after winning the Europa League with United, Romero said that he chose to come to United "because of what the club is" as it is one of the "biggest in the world" so when the call came to join he "just couldn't say no."

The Argentine, though, did admit that he "knew it might be a little harder here to play a lot" but he sat back and never showed his disappointment. Now Romero feels that he is starting to show that "I'm a goalkeeper that can play for this club" and when it comes to the future, no one knows what is going to happen so "you have to keep working hard for what comes next."

Romero confirms his intentions to stay at Man Utd

Romero made a total of 18 appearances this season for United but the highlight for him was keeping a clean sheet against a free-scoring Ajax team as United finally won the one remaining trophy that was missing from their trophy cabinet and he confirmed he wants to stay in Manchester next season.

Talking about his future after the game, Romero said that his "intention is to stay" at the club as he could be the "No1 or No2" goalkeeper depending on what happens in the summer but for now it depends "on hard work and I do hard work" which will hopefully result in more game time for him.