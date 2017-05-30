Özil and Sánchez set to become highest-paid players in Arsenal’s history

Arsenal are preparing to offer Mesut Özil and Alexis Sánchez lucrative contracts that will make the duo the highest-paid players in the history of the club.

The next few days are set to be some of the most important in the Arsene Wenger-era at the North London club. The future of Wenger is to be announced sometime this week, and the futures of two of Arsenal’s best players are also to be discussed in board meetings.

And according to Jeremy Wilson of the Telegraph, Arsenal are making strides to keep hold of their two world-class players by offering Sánchez and Özil new deals that would see both players earn over £250,000-a-week.

The rumour mill in overdrive

The two players have both been furiously linked with a move away from the Emirates in the summer over the past few months, with Sánchez attracting interest from a number of clubs such as Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and PSG, whilst Özil has constantly been linked with a move to Turkish side, Fenerbahçe.

Sánchez in particular, though, looks likely to leave North London should the club not resolve his contract situation in the next few weeks. The Chilean winger has his best season in his professional career with the Gunners this season, scoring 24 goals in the Premier League, and assisting another 11.

A season without Champions League football

Both players have both expressed their admiration for Wenger. However, with Arsenal without playing Champions League football next season, it could be hard for the duo to spend a season in the Europa League with the Gunners even if Wenger is to say.

Despite finishing the Premier League season in 5th place, Arsenal’s lowest ever position in the Wenger-era, the Gunners were able to end the season on a high by beating Premier League champions, Chelsea, in the FA Cup final 2-1.