Riyad Mahrez requests to leave Leicester City after four seasons with the Foxes

One of the more expected transfers of the summer has seemingly rolled into motion, with Leciester City's Riyad Mahrez releasing a statement stating his desire to leave the Foxes in the window.

Feel it is time for me to move on

The Algerian had the world at his feet last season as he guided Claudio Ranieri's side to the biggest league upset in living memory, with his efforts in helping Leicester lift the Premier League title rewarded with the PFA Player of the Year award.

However, like the Foxes, the 26-year-old failed to shine as brightly this year, only showing glimpses of his talent that previously had won his side the title.

He nearly jumped ship the previous summer like former teammate N'Golo Kante with rumours of call to the Nou Camp, but he stayed put for one more season and in a statement released on Tuesday he admitted that it was his time to move on from the East Midlands.

"Out of the huge admiration and respect I hold for Leicester I wanted to be totally honest and transparent," Mahrez said in his statement. He continued, "I have informed the club that I feel now is the time for me to move on."

"I had a good discussion with the chairman last summer and we agreed at that time," the winger confirmed. "I would stay for another year in order to help the club as best as I could following the transition of winning the title and in the Champions League."

"The relationship I share with the club and our amazing fans are something I will treasure forever," Mahrez added. "I truly hope they will understand and respect my decision."

Keep this group together

Mahrez could be the first move that could seer a host of the golden generation depart from the KingPower Stadium, with rumours of Kasper Schmeichel following in the footsteps of his dad Peter with Manchester United reportedly touting him as a potential replacement for David de Gea.

Full-back Danny Simpson has enjoyed the most successful period of his career with the Foxes, and stated to his teammates who seemingly have had their head turned that their current still has a lot to give.

"It's a special club," Simpson told the Leicester Mercury. "Every team is going to have other teams interested in their players and rumours of interest."

"But as far as I'm concerned it's a good dressing room, a great squad," he said. "I still think there's a lot more to come from this group."