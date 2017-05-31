Manchester United named as first three billion club, valued ahead of Spanish giants

Manchester United have shown the growing financial muscle of the Premier League, as they have beaten out both Spanish powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona to become the first football club to be valued at three billion Euros in Europe.

The Premier League taking over

It hasn't been the best time for the Red Devils on the pitch in the last few years, with the club failing to reach the Champions League last season but that hasn't stopped them flexing their financial muscles breaking the world record last summer to bring Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford.

José Mourinho has returned some success winning the Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League in the 2016/17 season, and United have been very strong off the pitch for some time with their advertisement deals receiving more than £20million alone from Adidas for their triumph against Ajax.

United is one of six Premier League clubs that find themselves in the top-ten list, the league's dominance is expected to bolstered next year when the 2016/17 television deal will be included in the next publicly available financial documents.

"In terms of media rights value, " said KPMG head of sport Andrea Sartori. "The English Premier League sits comfortably at the top of European leagues."

"Although other major leagues have outlined well-defined strategies," he added. "To compete for the attention of global fans."

No truth in these rumours

United will be expecting to be splashing the cash this summer once again, with the club been linked been host of names after Mourinho stated that he is looking to secure four major signings for the beginning of next season.

One of those names that continue to pop up on the regular has been Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, with the Frenchman expected to be this summer's big signing like Pogba the previous summer.

United will have to break their own transfer record with Griezmann's 100m buyout clause, but despite the transfer rumoured to be close the Frenchman stated on social media that there was no truth of his rumoured exit.

"All the rumours are unfounded," he wrote on Twitter. "I'm still Colchonero. My direction will be established after discussion with my sporting advisor."