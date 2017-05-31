Raiola: Ibrahimović wants Man United stay

Zlatan Ibrahimović wants to stay at Manchester United despite undergoing serious knee ligament surgery that will likely rule him out until January, his agent Mino Raiola appeared to suggest on Wednesday.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Raiola was directly asked whether his client wants to stay at Old Trafford after a phenomenal first season in English football, scoring 28 goals for the Reds at the age of 35.

"Oh, yes," replied Raiola to presenter Jim White. United fans have been treated to the Zlatan-show this season, and with Ibrahimović having a strong relationship with United boss José Mourinho, it's unlikely his request to stay at the club will be turned down.

Zlatan wants United stay

"He wants to stay in England he wants to stay at the top and if he sees that he can be a valuable asset for Manchester United, then why not Manchester United?" Raiola queried.

"He can be a valuable asset for some other top clubs also. But I think it is respectful to talk to Manchester United and to see what all parties want."

Logically, it makes little sense for Ibrahimović to be handed a new contract extension by United given he's extremely unlikely to play until 2018. Though his exact wage is unknown, because there was no transfer fee involved in him joining United, it is known that his wages are enormous.

United will bring in further attacking options in the summer, with Antoine Griezmann heavily linked with the club throughout this year, and particularly so in the last few days. Ibrahimović, despite his age, is a fantastic player and has extraordinary fitness. Most would back him to bounce back easily from his knee ligament surgery, and if he can give United another six months of playing time scoring at a similar rate to last season, United fans will be pleased.

Raiola admits Ibrahimović has other offers

"We have a lot of offers and ideas and we have to evaluate them," Raiola said.

"He has had a fantastic time at Manchester United and it is up to the club and myself to see what the future brings.

"For now, it is important he recovers well and then we will see."