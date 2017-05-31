Manchester United said to have turned down world-record fee for David de Gea

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have turned down a 60 million pound bid for goalkeeper David de Gea. Should the bid have been accepted, it would have been a world-record fee for a goalkeeper.

The current world-record fee for a goalkeeper was when Juventus bought Gianluigi Buffon from Parma for 33 million pounds. Rivals Manchester City are set to break the record fee this summer once they complete the signing of Benfica goalkeeper Ederson for 34.7 million pounds.

Flirting with Madrid

The Spanish keeper has been rumoured to move to Los Blancos since 2015 but did not make the move to the Spanish capital after a deal on deadline day collapsed. The move was for Real Madrid to pay 29 million pounds along with Keylor Navas. Following that collapsed deal, de Gea went on to sign a four-year deal with United with an option to stay another year.

Real Madrid has made advances involving the 26-year-old since then but have not come as close to signing him as they did back in 2015.

De Gea’s time at United

The Spaniard made his move to England during the summer leading into the 2011-12 season from Atletico Madrid for a fee of 18 million pounds, replacing the retired Edwin van der Sar between the sticks. At the start of his career, he struggled to adapt to the Premier League often being beaten at his near post and struggling with aerial balls.

The 2013-14 season saw de Gea finally get truly the style of play in England. His stellar play throughout this season saw him earn the clubs’ Players’ Player of the Year and Fans’ Player of the Year. Under Louis van Gaal, de Gea was truly tested being put pressure an enormous number of times. He would go on to win two more Players’ Player of the Year and Fans’ Player of the Year Awards.

This past season, de Gea was selected to the PFA Team of the Year for the fourth time and third consecutive season.