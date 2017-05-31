Swansea City reportedly set to sign Dutch youngster Kees de Boer

Swansea City are set to sign Ajax youngster Kees de Boer, according to reports. The 17 year-old is out of contract with the Dutch giants and is expected to sign a three-year deal with the South Wales Club.



Midfielder De Boer could be a long term replacement for club legend, Leon Britton. Britton became an important figure in Swansea’s survival bid. The 34 year-old’s passing ability had a significant impact on the Swans' football.

Who is de Boer?

De Boer has been with the Ajax academy since he was 12 – with an Ajax footballing education being one of the best around, the Dutchman will be expected to possess good footballing technique, despite being allowed to leave the Amsterdam Arena.



The youngster allegedly had the choice to remain in his homeland but instead opted for pastures new. FC Twente and Utrecht battled for the signature of the De Boer – who was born in the year 2000.

How tough will it be to replace Britton?

Paul Clement recognised Britton’s ability in April, noting how he had wished he used the midfielder in the weeks prior. "I have thought I could have used him earlier that can always be a case with hindsight,” he said before his side’s trip to Manchester United.

Clement also mentioned that Britton’s influence was instrumental in Swansea’s upturn in fortunes. "Leon played very well, you can see his influence on the team,” he said. Young, De Boer could be moulded into this role for the Jacks.

Swansea's revitalised youth policy

Swansea have invested in several youth players, over recent years. The Swans often opt to buy young prospects from other academies, to bolster their own.

The youth policy came to fruition last season with former Falkirk pair, Stephen Kingsley and Jay Fulton playing roles with the first team. While big things are still expected of PL2 player of the year Oli Mcburnie (signed from Bradford City), striker Botti Biabi (Falkirk) and defender Tyler Reid (Manchester United).

The club's academy was recently upgraded to Category One status, while the under-23 side also gained promotion this season, showing promising signs for the club's future.