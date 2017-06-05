Michael Carrick reflects on "incredible" day for his Old Trafford testimonial

Manchester United veteran midfielder Michael Carrick has hailed Sunday as "incredible", as he scored in his Old Trafford testimonial as the United '08 XI drew 2-2 with Michael Carrick All-Star XI.

A great game that everyone enjoyed

More than 69,000 congregated on Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the career of Carrick, who had collected every trophy available to him in his 11 years with the Red Devils.

Some of the biggest names in the football came together to honour the man who recently received a new one-year contract, and the fans and players were treated to a delight of a game.

Gaizka Mendieta opened the scoring before Nemanja Vidić equalised for what was an entertaining first period, Robbie Keane looked to have grabbed the win for the All-Stars but Carrick's effort sealed a draw and he shared his delight at the success of the event after the final whistle.

"It's incredible," he told MUTV. "I've pictured in recent weeks how the game was going to go."

"But the game was great," the midfielder stated. "I think everyone enjoyed it – and to score was amazing."

Still many years left in those legs

Even at the age of 35 Carrick continued to prove crucial in José Mourinho's side, managing 38 appearances in the 2016/17 campaign.

The new contract will take him into his 12th season with the club and his 36th year, many will question the levels of involvement that he will have going into next season but former defender and teammate Jonny Evans stated he could play for a few years to come.

"It is the perfect build for this game," Evans told manutd.com. "He looks after himself, he is very professional and he can go on for a long time."

"He can play for years yet," the defender concluded. "I really believe that."