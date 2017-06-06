Liverpool ready to learn from January mistakes and spend big this summer

Jürgen Klopp ​has hinted that Liverpool are ready to spend big this summer, with reports suggesting FSG could hand him a war-chest of up to £200million.

Southampton ​defender Virgil van Dijk​ has already made clear that he favours a switch to Anfield, having been swayed by Klopp's long-term plans for the club. The Dutchman would become the linchpin at the back for Liverpool in a bid to solve their defensive frailties.

Meanwhile, The Reds have also held talks with AS Roma ​over a possible deal for ​Mohamed Salah while ​RB Leipzig ​midfielder ​Naby Keita ​is also of some interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Net-spend profit hardly note-worthy

Last summer, Liverpool spent £67million on bringing in players including Sadio Mané and Georginio Wijnaldum - both of whom have made big impressions since their arrival. In terms of outgoings, the club made an overall profit after parting ways with a lot of dead-wood. That included a deal worth £32million for Christian Benteke ​to move to Crystal Palace.

Speaking on the matter, Jürgen Klopp said:

​"It's easy to say what the people measure me against - titles and trophies some day and, of course, against subjective successes like Champions League participation."

​"I was indeed made aware last summer that you won't get a badge for a positive transfer balance."

Liverpool ready to learn from January mistakes

Failure to do business in the January transfer window cost Liverpool dearly in the 2016/17 season. Having been in contention for the ​Premier League ​title early on, along with runs in the domestic cup competitions, Klopp was made to rue missed opportunities largely due to injury and a lack of squad depth.

​"We did not have a squad able to avert this poor run at the time. We could have certainly used a new player, for instance an attacking winger"

“And we tried in the winter, but the right one was either not available for us or just not there,” ​concluded Klopp.

​​By all accounts, the right players weren't avaiable at the right price for Klopp but having fallen behind in the title race and crashing out of the ​FA Cup and League Cup​, a deal would have been better than none.

However, Liverpool seem ready to learn from their mistakes in January with report suggesting the club have already identified their main summer targets and want to wrap up their business as soon as possible to gather the squad ahead of pre-season.