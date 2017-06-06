Manchester City reportedly close in on Southampton's Ryan Bertrand

Manchester City are looking to continue their summer spending in the next few weeks ahead of the new season, with The Citizens reportedly looking to seal a deal for Southampton full-back Ryan Bertrand.

Filling in the gaps

It is certainly no secret that Pep Guardiola is looking to overhaul his side after his first trophy-less season as a manager, and he has already put his hand into the club's wallet with the £43million signing of Bernardo Silva and the imminent arrival of Benfica's Ederson.

City's defence has been one of their weaker points for quite a few seasons, with Guardiola looking to revamp their back four starting with the exits of Pablo Zabaleta, Gaël Clichy, and Bacary Sagna.

Bertrand and Tottenham's Kyle Walker are reported to be the top targets to make the move to the Etihad Stadium, with reports suggesting that aspects of the Bertrand deal have already been completed with his wage supposed to double to what he currently earns at the St Mary's Stadium.

It has also been stated that Guardiola is a keen admirer of Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy, but it is also reported that the Eastlands club have been weaned off by the idea after the Ligue 1 champions slapped a £40m price tag on the left-back.

The price proves far too high

It is set to be a tough summer for the Saints with this supposed move of Bertrand, a possible exit to Italy for Dušan Tadić, but the biggest rumoured exit has been central defender Virgil van Dijk with the Dutchman set to spark one of the biggest tug of war matches of the transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move after an excellent campaign for Claude Puel's side despite long-term injury, but it seems that City's pursuit of the Dutchman has cooled in the last few days.

It is reported that the defender does prefer a move to Liverpool, but it is also suggested that Guardiola has suggested that the supposed £60m price tag slapped on him by Southampton is too overpriced.