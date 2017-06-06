Jesse Lingard praises Paul Pogba's impact on Manchester United dressing room after world-record return

Manchester United youngster Jesse Lingard has hailed Paul Pogba for bringing "good energy" to the dressing room, with Lingard stating the Frenchman has "settled back in" since his return.

Can bring the good energy

Pogba made his return to the North West after a four-year stay in Turin last summer, with Red Devils paying a world record fee of £89million to bring the academy graduate back to Old Trafford.

It has been a fairly successful season for the 23-year-old having proved a crucial asset in United's 'mini-treble', but he has come under criticism for his lack of consistency and tendency to ghost his way through big matches.

One place that his presence has been felt has been certainly off the pitch evidenced by Pogba's social media popularity, Lingard came through the youth system with the Frenchman and he stated that he has brought "good energy" to the dressing room.

"He's settled back in," Lingard told Sky Sports. "He's a fun vibrant lad and gives a lot of good energy off, especially in the changing room."

"He can make the atmosphere very good before games," he stated "And really get you on it."

Great night for everyone

Lingard has come on leaps and bounds in the last year, turning himself from a bit player loanee journeyman, into a crucial part of José Mourinho's side both on and off the pitch.

The 24-year-old has recently been rewarded with a new contract for his efforts, which has seen score in United's last three finals at Wembley Stadium which they have gone on to win on each occasion.

Two of them have been in the Community Shield and EFL Cup final last season which make up two thirds of the 2016-17 trophy haul, with the icing on the cake been their recent Europa League triumph in Stockholm.

The final had increased significance other than Champions League football with the recent tragedy in Manchester and United managed to bring home the trophy for the first time with the 2-0 win over Ajax and Lingard hailed it as a "great night" for everyone.

"It was a great night for us all," Lingard delightfully remenicised. "Especially for our families and the fans that had travelled down."

"It's always good to give back to them," he stated. "Manchester United is all about winning trophies."

"It's engraved in their history to win trophies," Lingard concluded. "It's good that the new generation now is starting to learn to win trophies."