There is expected to be another exit from Manchester City in the coming weeks, with striker Nolitio sharing his desire to leave the Etihad Stadium with Sevilla rumoured to be the preferred destination.

The club will decide my future

Optimism was high as Pep Guardiola brought the Spaniard in last summer, with City paying £13.8million to Celta Vigo for the 30-year-old's services.

He also started brightly scoring five goals in the opening three months of the campaign in all competitions, but has failed to make a Premier League start in 2017.

Their looks to be a major shake up at the Etihad after Guardiola's first season as a manager without a trophy, and it is expected that Nolito could follow the likes of Pablo Zabaleta and Willy Caballero out of the club.

Nolito was spotted with Sevilla's new Sporting Director Oscar Arias, and Nolito stated to Spanish radio station El Transistor his desire to leave the Eastlands.

“I am under the contract so the club will decide," he said. "But I want to leave. I haven’t played in six months."

"I will do everything possible to make Spain’s World Cup squad," the striker stressed. “I have learnt very, very little English – it’s very hard."

"My daughter’s face has changed colour," Nolito added. "It looks like she’s been living in a cave.”

Adding to the ranks

As there has been many goings there are expected to be comings in the coming weeks and months, and they added their second signing of the summer on Thursday after finally sealing the deal for Benfica's Ederson.

They broke the bank early on with the £43m signing of Monaco's Bernardo Silva, and they broke the British transfer record for a goalkeeper after sealing the young Brazilian on a six-year deal.

"i like everything about Manchester City,” Ederson told mancity.com. “This is a great club, the league they have here in England and they have amazing fans and they play splendid football."

"I have always had the dream to play in English football," the goalkeeper stated. "And now I’m going to make it true."