Reading reportedly offer a new two-year deal to Jaap Stam

EFL Championship side Reading are looking to eradicate any rumours of an exit for their manager Jaap Stam, with The Royals reportedly prepared to offer the Dutchman a new two-year deal at the Madejski Stadium for his efforts in his debut campaign.

Looking to tie down hot property

After shaping his craft with former club Ajax as an assistant coach Stam has surpassed the expectations of many with his first senior job, with the former Manchester United defender taking Reading within 90 minutes of the Premier League before their shootout defeat to Huddersfield Town in the play-off final.

Despite the defeat Stam's stock has risen over the past few weeks, with the coach linked with Ajax after Peter Bosz's departure to Borussia Dortmund and also being one of four rumoured names on a list for the Leeds United job.

The Dutchman has shared his desire to managed a the top level in the future but The Royals will look to tie down their man who currently only has a year left on his contract, but his agent Henk van Ginkel stated that no deal had been agreed or talked about for the job at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

"Jaap Stam is certainly not a coach at Ajax," he told Dutch media. "Jaap has a good time in England. He is not approached."

Looking to get back up at the first attempt

Leeds United are one of the sides looking at Stam as they look to move on after Garry Monk's departure at the end of May, but it hasn't taken the coach long to find a new role as he was confirmed as the new manager of Middlesbrough on Friday.

Boro had been looking for the permanent replacement since Aitor Karanka's dismissal back in March, with Steve Agnew steering the ship back down to the Championship after one season in the English top flight.

Monk has signed a three-year deal at the Riverside Stadium, and will be officially revealed as the new manager at a media conference on Monday.