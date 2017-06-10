Joe Hart does not believe he will be priced out of a move from Manchester City

England and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart stated that he doesn't believe the club will price him out of a move, with the stopper looking certain to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer after the arrival of Ederson.

There is a mutual respect there

Hart was an early victim of Pep Guardiola's tenure with the coach citing his distribution as his weakness, with Claudio Bravo being brought in and Willy Caballero also being prefered to the England international ahead of last season.

This saw Hart push through a loan deal away from the Etihad Stadium, which saw him move to Serie A with Torino. It was a so-so period for the keeper in Italy, but Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic stated that his stay will not be a permanent one as they can't afford Hart's £110,000-a-week wages.

City broke the bank last week with the £35million signing of Ederson, and Hart has admitted previously that he knows that there is no future for him at City after 11 years but stated that he doesn't think that they will price him out of an exit.

“I certainly don’t think they are going to try and price me out of a move," Hart stated. "I think there’s enough respect between the player and club to work together."

"There’s no point in working against [each other],"the goalkeeper stressed. "There is no animosity between the two."

"They are going in their direction and I need to go in mine," the 30-year-old added. "It’s about what is considered to be market value and what gets agreed between the two clubs.”

Manchester City expected to conduct major clear out

Hart is expected to be one of many departures from Eastlands this summer as Guardiola looks to rectify his first season without a trophy, with the likes of Pablo Zabaleta, Caballero, Bacary Sagna, Jesús Navas and Gaël Clichy departing already.

Another player that is expected to leave is young striker Kelechi Iheanacho, with the 20-year-old making just 29 appearances last season with seven goals which included 15 league appearances as a substitute.

The striker has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham United along with Zabaleta, but the youngster stated as far as he isn't aware of those any rumours.

"I don't know about that news (about transfers)," he stated. "All I know is that I'm still at Manchester City."

"I'm still a Manchester City player so all the news that's going on about teams wanting to buy me," Iheanacho concluded. "I try not to know about that."