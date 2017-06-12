Garry Monk identifies promotion as the target as he is unveiled as Middlesbrough manager

Garry Monk has stated that "promotion has to be the ambition" for Middlesbrough, as the former Swansea City and Leeds United manager was unveiled as their new coach on Monday.

See Middlesbrough as the right challenge

It wasn't the return to the Premier League that Boro would have hoped for last season, as they were relegated straight back down to the Championship and lost Aitor Karanka, the man who got them there in the first place.

Monk was one of the most sought after coaches after deciding to leave his post at Elland Road, which also saw him linked with a possible move to local rivals Sunderland AFC who also join Boro in the second-tier next season.

The coach's arrival and three-year contract was announced on Friday, and in his media unveiling at the Riverside Stadium he stated that Boro's return to the top-flight is the main ambition of his tenure.

“I wanted the right challenge," Monk told the gathered press at his conference. "And all the boxes were ticked at Middlesbrough."

“Everyone knows the passion and desire that Steve Gibson has for this club," the 38-year-old stated. "His determination was something that really struck me."

"Once I spoke to Steve it was very clear this was the right club for me," the coach admitted. “Promotion has to be the ambition, and that’s the kind of challenge that you want."

Monk added: "I’ve signed for three years but I want to do it in the first year.”

Some things at Leeds didn't suit me

Known as one of the most famous clubs in the country, Leeds have spiraled out of control down the years, especially under the ownership of Italian Massimo Cellino but looked to have gained some stability under Monk.

Leeds just missed out on the play-offs last season before Andrea Radrizzani's takeover, it is believed that Monk left due to his belief that the club wouldn't keep him long-term but failed to go into detail on his exit.

"I don't want to get into details to be honest," he said. "Out of respect for Leeds, but having gone there and worked for Massimo originally."

"Obviously Andrea came in and there was new ownership and so a new structure," the 38-year-old stressed. "I won't go into the detail of it but there are things that didn't suit me."

"I couldn't see a clear process of how to go forward from that point," Monk concluded. "And then made that decision [to leave]."