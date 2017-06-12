İlkay Gündoğan "can't wait" for Manchester City return after long-term knee injury

Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan has stated that he "can't wait" to make his return for The Citizens, with the German having been missing from action since December with a knee ligament injury.

Can't wait to get back in action

Prospects for the arrival of Gündoğan who moved from Borussia Dortmund last summer, but the German international has become known for been injury prone over the years.

That showed before he even signed on the dotted line, missing Euro 2016 and the beginning of the season through injury. However when he returned he began to make an impact in Pep Guardiola's side, with the 26-year-old proven the crucial component in the historic 3-1 win over win over Barcelona where he scored two goals.

However injury struck again and Gündoğan's season was over before it could really begin, picking up a knee ligament injury in the 2-0 win over Watford way back in December.

It has been a long road to recovery but he has since returned to light training, and the midfielder has stated his ambitions to return for the beginning of the new season.

“I can’t wait to be back,” Gündoğan stated to mancity.com. “I think I’m in a good way.”

“So hopefully I can join the rest of the lads for preseason," the midfielder admitted. "Maybe not 100 per cent."

"But I am increasing day by day the work," the German added. "And hopefully being ready for the first Premier League game."

Keep going the way we are going

Guardiola's first season in English football certainly proved to be a reality check for the coach, with it been the first campaign in his managerial career where the Catalan has not picked up a piece of silverware.

He looks to be rectifying that very early on into the summer transfer window, having spent over £70million already on Bernardo Silva and Ederson.

Gündoğan stated that City's performances were for the majority "really good" last season, but admitted that they will need to focus on the "small details" for the upcoming campaign.

"Generally the performances were really good," he said. "We just need to focus on small details for the next season."

"I am quite sure we can compete for everything," the 26-year-old stated. "For all titles in every competition."

"That should be the target for next season," Gündoğan concluded. "And to keep playing the way we are playing."