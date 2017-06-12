Lindelöf will succeed at Man United, asserts Sweden teammate Seb Larsson

Victor Lindelöf has been backed for success at Manchester United by Sweden teammate Seb Larsson.

Man United announced on Saturday evening that they have agreed a fee of £31m + add-ons for Lindelöf with Portuguese club Benfica.

Subject to agreeing personal terms, a medical and international clearance, Lindelöf should complete his move to United within the next few days.

'His quality is undoubted', says Larsson

Sunderland player Larsson has spent his whole career in England and told The Sun that Lindelöf will do well with new club United.

“The major thing is his quality is undoubted,” Larsson said, also asserting that he is well-grounded.

The pair played together for Sweden in a 2-1 victory against France last Friday. “It goes without saying the Premier League and England is a completely different culture and he will have to handle that."

Despite it being an obvious step-up and a new challenge, Larsson believes he will “succeed at United,” although only “as long as people give him a bit of time to adjust.”

"You cannot deny his qualities. He has burst on to the scene and done superbly at club and international level."

Larsson: Lindelöf has a "good future"

Lindelöf’s experience cannot be doubted. While he has yet to play in one of Europe’s best leagues, he has played regularly and impressed against top sides in the UEFA Champions League as well as holding his own for Sweden at EURO 2016.

“I have been so impressed by him whenever I have played with him,” said Lindelöf.

“He is an important player for us in the Sweden team now and that shows maturity.

"But not only does he have the quality on the pitch but he has a calm and sensible head on him as well. He is a humble guy and has a good future ahead of him."

Both Larsson and Lindelöf are now preparing to play Scandinavian rivals Norway on Tuesday. After that evening fixture, Lindelöf will fly to Manchester to complete his medical and sign a contract at United.