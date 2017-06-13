Manchester City to clash with Brighton in Premier League opener as 2017/18 fixtures are released

Manchester City will travel to the coast for their opening fixture of the 2017/18 Premier League season, as they will take on league newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion as the league fixtures for next season were released.

Decent start to City's title charge

After his first trophyless campaign as manager it is clear that Pep Guardiola means business, with the £43million signing of Bernardo Silva and the world-record capture of goalkeeper Ederson.

City will be aiming to win their third Premier League title in seven seasons, and will have a decent start to the campaign which starts with that visit to the American Express Community Stadium. That will be followed by their Etihad Stadium curtain raiser the following week against Everton, with clashes against; Bournemouth, Liverpool and Watford round off their opening five matches of the campaign.

The Citizen's tough run of games doesn't really start until February with the six matches between the end of the month and April could prove to be a test, with clashes against Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in that time frame.

Speaking of their city rivals they will travel across to the Eastlands on December 9, before they host José Mourinho's side on April 7. They will host fellow top four rivals Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea at the Etihad on September 9, November 4, December 16 and March 3 respectively.

Other notable fixtures will see the club travel to North East and take on Newcastle United on Boxing Day, a home clash with Watford on New Years Day before traveling to Southampton on the final day of the campaign.

Making the move for a full-back

City have already began to splash the cash but it seems they are far from done just yet, with City reportedly nearing the completion of a move for Tottenham's Kyle Walker.

It is believed that the full-back is calm over his future at White Hart Lane, but believed to be unhappy over his lack of selection towards the end of last season with Kieran Trippier been preferred by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Walker played in England's 3-2 defeat to France on Tuesday and it is believed Guardiola could make a move as early as next week, with the club looking to pay around £40million for the 27-year-old but it is believed that Spurs will be looking in the region of £50m.