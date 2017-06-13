Report: Ivan Perišić tells Inter Milan he wants to join Man Utd

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, in-demand Inter Milan winger Ivan Perišić has informed the club that he wants to join José Mourinho at Manchester United this summer after accepting personal terms worth £100,000-a-week.

The reports come after new Internazionale manager Luciano Spalletti insisted last week that any player who doesn't want to fully commit themselves to his project at the San Siro can depart during the current close season, and the Red Devils have seemingly beaten off competition for his signature.

Perišić a priority for Mourinho

It's been well-known for weeks now that José Mourinho has made the capture of Ivan Perišić a priority ahead of next season and visited the player's home country Croatia in March to begin negotiations regarding a potential deal.

Many Manchester United fans have expressed uncertainty about whether the 28-year-old would actually strengthen the imperfect attacking force because of age and ability, however, his playing style certainly matches what the United boss wants so it's no surprise there's strong interest.

If the reports coming out of Italy are to be believed, it looks like the United agreeing on a suitable fee with Inter is the final barricade to break before a move can happen with talks well underway, with the Milan giants thought to be wanting around £50m for his services.

Mourinho wants all business done by July

Various reports in England suggest that José Mourinho wants CEO Ed Woodward to complete all transfer business before the start of pre-season on July 8 which, if true, indicates towards a busy next few weeks at Carrington.

The first signing of the summer could be completed as early as Wednesday, with Swedish defender Victor Lindelöf expecting to fly into Manchester to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical ahead of a proposed £30.7m move from S.L. Benfica.

Other players that Mourinho is thought to be targeting include Real Madrid striker Álvaro Morata and Tottenham Hotspur defensive midfielder Eric Dier to make up four key signings as he looks to build a greater title challenge in the 2017/2018 Premier League campaign.