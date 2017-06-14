Everton close to agreeing a fee with Ajax for Davy Klaassen

Everton are reportedly close to agreeing a fee with Ajax for their captain, Davy Klaassen.

Klaassen, 24, is a long time target of Everton boss Ronald Koeman, with Koeman stating towards the end of last season that the midfielder was an “interesting” player.

Over the past few days, the talk about a possible move to Goodison Park has ramped up with Everton and Ajax expected to come to an agreement on a fee in the region of £26 million pounds.

The Dutch club are expected to hold out for the full £26million whilst Everton would like to pay a fee in the region of £22million.

Klaassen would add extra energy and creative to a midfield that already includes Tom Davies, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Morgan Schneiderlin as first team regulars.

The move for Klaassen also adds to the speculation that he could been seen as a replacement for Ross Barkley who is yet to come to an agreement on a new contract with the Toffees.

The Blues are also confident of securing Klaassen's signature by this weekend, which would make the Dutchman their first signing of the summer.

Klaassen had been linked with a possible move to Manchester United under Louis Van Gaal and even with Napoli last summer but stated his desire to stay in Amsterdam.

The added bonus of Midfield dynamism

Whilst the current Everton midfield is defensively solid, it does, at times lack the ability to turn defence into attack.

Morgan Schneiderlin is excellent playing a through ball but he is the only one that can produce on a regular basis. Whilst Idrissa Gana Gueye did notch his first Everton goal this season, he is better-suited playing in front of the defensive back line, looking to clean up loose balls.

Tom Davies did showcase his ability in attack with two goals last season, he could be the midfielder most under pressure by the signing of Klaassen.

The 24-year-old Dutchman found the back of the net 20 times last season, including six in European competitions. He also picked up 12 assists during the last campaign.

After the 26 goals of Romelu Lukaku, Everton’s next highest goals total came from Ross Barkley who only managed to find the next six times. Barkley was also the Blues highest assist maker with nine, which would still be three less than what Klaassen produced.

For a team with higher ambitions, being unable to spread goals and assists around the squad is a concern and that has to be a big focus for Everton this summer.

Other transfer rumours

Whilst Klaassen may be Everton’s first confirmed signing of the summer, the Blues have also agreed a fee for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. After much deliberation regarding a number of goalkeeping targets, Ronald Koeman and his team have settled on the 23-year-old as their top target.

The agreed fee between the two clubs is reportedly £30 million pounds but the majority of that is set to be paid in add-ons.

Everton are also hopeful of landing Burnley defender Michael Keane after his reported return to Manchester United was seemingly scrapped following United’s decision to look elsewhere. Despite having only 12 months left on his contract at Turf Moor, the Clarets are expected to demand close to £25 million pounds for Koeman’s number one defensive target.

Finally, long-term target Sandro Ramirez was on Merseyside over the weekend to discuss a move to Everton. The Malaga forward had been expected to join Atletico Madrid despite their transfer ban but the contract renewal of Antoine Griezmann has reportedly changed his mind.

Like Pickford, he is currently preparing for the European Under 21 Championships in Poland and a confirmed move may not come for a few weeks.