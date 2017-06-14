Liverpool persisting with Mohamed Salah move as talks continue

Liverpool are continuing to persist with negotiations over ​AS Roma winger Mohamed Salah ​as they look to iron out a deal in the coming weeks.

The Egyptian is one of several high priority targets for Jürgen Klopp this summer as the German looks to strengthen his side ahead of a new Premier League ​campaign.

Talks persisting between Liverpool and AS Roma

Liverpool previously had a £28million bid rejected by Roma are believed to be looking for a fee more in the region of £40million. Although talks between the two parties are yet to reach an agreement between the fees, the 24-year-old has expressed his desire to move to Anfield this summer.

Klopp will be confident of getting such a deal over the line, with Roma needing to sell Salah to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. Consequently, Liverpool have all the pulling power in negotiations, with the Serie A outfit potentially needing to sell as soon as the end of the month.

Monchi confirms offer from English club

Scoring 19 goals in all competitions this season, Salah has impressed within Luciano Spalletti's side after a poor and short-lasting stint with Chelsea last summer.

The winger is reportedly keen on the prospect of returning to the Premier League. Having just missed out on signing him in January 2014 when he instead opted for a switch to Chelsea, Liverpool now seem set to get their man.

Speaking at a press conference, Monchi addressed the rumours linking Salah with a move back to England.

​"There's an offer from an English club for Momo (Salah) but Roma sets his price. And we'll decide, if this offer arrives, if we should sell him or not," ​the clubs sporting director said.

Negotiations are still ongoing but with the player keen to work under Klopp, and Liverpool in desperate need of securing someone of similar ilk to that of Sadio Mané, it's a move that should excite the fans.