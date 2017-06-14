Mourinho pleased with "very talented" Victor Lindelöf as Swede becomes Man Utd's first signing

José Mourinho described new Manchester United signing Victor Lindelöf as a "very talented young player," after the Swede's £31m transfer to the club was announced.

The 22-year-old had undergone a medical at Man United's Aon Training Complex on Wednesday afternoon and his transfer was announced by the Reds that evening. He had been linked with the club back in January, but remained with Benfica until the summer.

Now, he's become United's first signing of what is expected to be a busy and expensive summer transfer window. The initial fee is £30.7m, though there may be an additional €10m in add-ons should Lindelöf fulfil expectations.

Mourinho pleased with first signing

"Victor is a very talented young player who has a great future ahead of him at United," Mourinho said.

"Our season last year showed us that we need options and quality to add depth to the squad and Victor is the first to join us this summer. I know that our fantastic group of players will welcome him as one of us."

Mourinho will be pleased he has secured his first target of the summer. The Portuguese boss reportedly handed over transfer responsibilities to United CEO Ed Woodward after finalising a list of targets with possible second and third choices, too. He'll be pleased Woodward has delivered, and quickly too, the transfer window has technically not opened yet.

Lindelöf will make Utd debut in USA pre-season tour

He'll be particularly pleased as it means Lindelöf will have time to create partnerships at the back with Man Utd's other defensive players before the season begins. He'll likely make his debut on the club's pre-season tour of the USA, a chance to play alongside Eric Bailly who many assume will be his regular partner in central defence.

While United had a good defensive record last season, that relied consistently upon playing a defensive style of football. If Mourinho can now rely on genuine quality at the back in Lindelöf and Bailly, he may just think about venturing into a new style of play for United in his second season in charge at the club.