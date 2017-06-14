Southampton sack Claude Puel

Southampton have announced Claude Puel has been sacked after less than a year at the club.

Rumours have circulated in recent weeks surrounding the Frenchman's future after the club ended their season with a whimper.

Trigger finally pulled

Puel's position has been in doubt since the season concluded, with the majority of Saints fans feeling the club have under-performed this season.

Despite finishing in eighth place, Southampton finished 15 points off Everton in seventh.

The club now looks for their fourth manager in as many years.

Deserved?

As mentioned, the support at St. Mary's grew impatience with Puel's methods and the team's inability to convert chances and kill off games.

However, the former Nice boss did guide his side to the EFL Cup final, narrowly losing out to Manchester United in the latter stages.

Although after years of progression under Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman, Puel's inability to challenge for a European spot was undeniably his undoing.

The club's poor showing in the Europa League also lead to his demise.

Club statement

Southampton announced the sacking via their website and social media. The statement read:

"Everyone at Southampton would like to express our thanks to Claude for his hard work and commitment this year. The highlight of the season was a memorable day at Wembley in the EFL Cup Final, a day our fans will always treasure."

The club went on to thank Puel for his service and announced the search for a new manager was underway.