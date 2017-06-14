Swansea City with tough start as Premier League 2017/18 season fixtures are released

The fixtures have been released for the Premier League 2017/18 season, and Swansea City have been handed a tough start.

Swansea begin their season with a trip to St. Mary’s to face Southampton, before hosting Manchester United on the second week of the season.

The Welsh side round off August with a trip to West Brom.

What are the interesting fixtures?

The most intriguing fixture is probably the trip to Anfield to play Liverpool on Boxing Day. Swansea will travel further than any other club to play on December 26th.

While on New Year’s Day, Swansea will play Tottenham Hotspur at home and on the final day of the season, Swansea will host Stoke City.

In terms of the promoted sides, Swansea first face Newcastle United at home on September 9th, Huddersfield Town at home on October 14th and Brighton & Hove Albion at home on November 4th.

When do Swansea play the big boys?

Aside from the second-week game against Manchester United, Swansea face a trip to Wembley to face Spurs on September 16th, then Arsenal away on October 26th, and Chelsea away on November 29th.

Then a difficult month of December sees Swansea play Manchester City, Everton and Liverpool within two weeks.

January gets no easier, with Spurs, Liverpool and Arsenal all travelling to the Liberty Stadium that month.

March 31st will see Swansea travel to Old Trafford, while a difficult month of April sees the Swans have consecutive fixtures against Everton, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Interestingly, all of Swansea’s trips to London this season (Crystal Palace, Spurs, West Ham, Arsenal and Chelsea) come in the first half of the season.

While many will say that the fixture list is irrelevant because teams know they are going to play every other team twice, it could be argued that Francesco Guidolin lost his job last season partly because of the way the fixtures lined up.

There were several factors behind his sacking, but Guidolin had his side performing well they just weren’t able to pick up points, while having to enduring a tough run of games early in the season.

Guidolin was sacked for picking up just a single point from a run of games against champions Leicester City, Chelsea, Southampton, Manchester City and Liverpool.