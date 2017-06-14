West Bromwich Albion to open 2017/18 campaign at home to Cherries

West Browmich Albion will begin their 2017/18 Premier League campaign at home to AFC Bournemouth when the new season gets under way on August 12.

Tony Pulis' men were paired with The Cherries, when the fixture list for the upcoming league campaign were revealed on Wednesday morning.

The Baggies do not face a top-six test until late September, when the West Midlanders travel to North London to face Arsenal.

Baggies keen to emulate last term

Having finished in the top half of the table for the second season running, West Brom will be keen to got off on the front foot in the early stages of the season.

After hosting Eddie Howe's men for the league curtain-raiser, Pulis takes his side to Lancashire to face Burnley, before another home encounter with Stoke City at The Hawthorns.

They then face promoted Brighton & Hove Albion after the international break, before entertaining West Ham United a week later.

Tricky October run

October presents a first real test for West Brom. Away trips to both Southampton and Leicester City approach on the horizon before Manchester City roll into town on October 28.

To complete a sextet of imposing match-ups, the newly-promoted Huddersfield Town host the Baggies at the John Smith's Stadium for their first top-flight encounter, before playing last season's top two in Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur - meeting Spurs at Wembley Stadium on November 25.

In other fixtures for the diary, Everton visit West Brom on Boxing Day, travel to The London Stadium to face the Hammers on New Years Day.

Of slight concern could come if West Brom struggle for points this term. In the final five games the Baggies face Manchester United and Spurs away, with Liverpool at home.

They close out the season on the road to Crystal Palace on May 13.